IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Bridge the geopolitical distance with Russia
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Bridge the geopolitical distance with Russia

World powers, particularly those engaging with India in the Indo-Pacific, must know that a multi-polar Euro-Asian supercontinent is not possible without Russia. Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. Today Russia, like India, desires a world with many centres of power. The opportunity must not be lost.
READ FULL STORY
By Nandan Unnikrishnan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s forthcoming visit to Moscow is a good occasion to examine the relevance of Indo-Russian ties in a world of changing geopolitical equations, greatly accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The year 2020 saw several trends that impacted both India and Russia — the sharpening rivalry between United States (US) and China, the India-China border tussle, the continuing decline in ties between the West and Russia, and the change of guard in Washington.

No issue affected the Indo-Russian relationship as much as the border tensions between India and China. The Chinese aggression, in April/May 2020, in the border areas of eastern Ladakh, brought India-China relations to an inflexion point, but also demonstrated that Russia is capable of contributing to defusing tensions with China. On the other hand, Russia’s seeming equivocation initially diminished its standing among the Indian public.

However, that changed after the first bilateral high-level political contacts between India and China took place in Moscow on the sidelines of a September meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The Indian defence minister, Rajnath Singh, and external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, met their Chinese counterparts on September 5 and 10 respectively. Earlier in June, Singh had visited Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade. During the visit, he met Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu and other officials. The Russians promised to positively look at India’s requests for expedited arms deliveries in view of the border conflict, despite some informal appeals against it by the Chinese.

The developments of 2020, preceded by the immensely successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi-President Vladimir Putin Sochi meeting in May 2018 and the pathbreaking Vladivostok summit in September 2019, may give the impression that Indo-Russian ties can be now put into cruise mode, having overcome the earlier hiatus. However, some ongoing geopolitical trends suggest that such a conclusion is premature.

The inflexion point reached by India in its relations with China has driven New Delhi to shed “past hesitations” and actively pursue more hard-nosed policies to protect its perceived national interests. This has included the pursuit of a closer relationship with the US; a determined restart to the Quad process — a coming together of India, Japan, Australia and the US; a clearer enunciation of “a free and inclusive” Indo-Pacific; an energetic neighbourhood policy; as well as intensified outreach to east and west Asia.

Russia, for its part, has, since 2014, faced deteriorating ties with the US-led West following the Ukraine crisis, exacerbated now by the Western reaction to the poisoning and post-recovery jailing of anti-government political activist Alexey Navalny.

Russia responded to these efforts to isolate it, by revving up its own “Pivot to the East”, the most distinct results of which are markedly improved relations with China, and better ties with Turkey (despite a brief hiccup), Iran and Pakistan. Russia, also, has officially been cold towards the concept of the Indo-Pacific, seeing it as a design to contain China. It is important to note, however, that Russia repeatedly reiterates that it does not see itself as anybody’s junior partner.

These trends combined with bilateral economic ties well below their potential, and possible differences developing over the “new friends” of the two countries, would suggest that India-Russia relations are likely to face some turbulence ahead.

If recent steps by India are an indication, then it appears that policymakers are aware of the pitfalls and are taking steps to intensify contacts and diversify areas of cooperation with Russia. Apart from traditional areas of cooperation such as weapons, hydrocarbons, nuclear energy and diamonds, new sectors of economic engagement are likely to emerge — mining, agro-industrial, and high technology, including robotics, nanotech and biotech. India’s footprint in the Russian Far East and in the Arctic is set to expand. Connectivity projects may get a boost too.

India and Russia are working to close the gap on Afghanistan and are calling for early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Additionally, Russia supports India’s candidacy for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council and of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. India and Russia also plan to intensify cooperation on regional and global issues within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, SCO, Russia, India, China, and G20. India should pursue and facilitate Russia’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Russia may not use the term Indo-Pacific for some more time, but its active engagement, irrespective of motive, in the region would speak louder than any words and contribute to making the Indo-Pacific “free and inclusive”.

Finally, world powers, particularly those engaging with India in the Indo-Pacific, must know that a multi-polar Euro-Asian supercontinent is not possible without Russia. Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. Today Russia, like India, desires a world with many centres of power. The opportunity must not be lost.

Nandan Unnikrishnan is a distinguished fellow, Observer Research Foundation

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, Mumbai, Friday 28 February, 2020 (HT PHOTO)
Varavara Rao, accused related in Elgar Parishad, Bhima Koregaon case, Mumbai, Friday 28 February, 2020 (HT PHOTO)
opinion

How UAPA curtails personal liberty, undermines fair trial

By Gautam Bhatia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
To stop UAPA from continuing to be the tool of repression that it has become, it is vital that the courts either strike down — or substantially read down — this section, and ensure that years in jail do not become an automatic consequence of the police’s (read: the State’s) decision to charge inconvenient opponents under this law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Bridge the geopolitical distance with Russia

By Nandan Unnikrishnan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST
World powers, particularly those engaging with India in the Indo-Pacific, must know that a multi-polar Euro-Asian supercontinent is not possible without Russia. Preventing the emergence of a hegemon in Eurasia without Russia, given its size and resources, is well-nigh impossible. Today Russia, like India, desires a world with many centres of power. The opportunity must not be lost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India must continue supporting Sheikh Hasina. But it should undertake a sustained mass outreach and political diversification in Bangladesh, including with moderate religious formations (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
India must continue supporting Sheikh Hasina. But it should undertake a sustained mass outreach and political diversification in Bangladesh, including with moderate religious formations (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Delhi must take the long view on Dhaka

By Avinash Paliwal
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 AM IST
The relationship is robust, thanks to Sheikh Hasina. But to rely only on the skills of one leader may not be enough
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP’s signature move under Amit Shah has been the fracturing of local parties during elections (PTI)
The BJP’s signature move under Amit Shah has been the fracturing of local parties during elections (PTI)
opinion

The significance of the upcoming state elections

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 AM IST
While many things are still up in the air, one thing is certain: These elections will have a crucial bearing on the politics of the future and will provide much fodder to political analysts
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immediate need is for the artistic community to unequivocally pursue its right to public spending on culture and cultivate the political and administrative will for the same. For, it is the government that has to be the primary enabler and patron of the arts — no culture has survived without it. (HT PHOTO)
The immediate need is for the artistic community to unequivocally pursue its right to public spending on culture and cultivate the political and administrative will for the same. For, it is the government that has to be the primary enabler and patron of the arts — no culture has survived without it. (HT PHOTO)
opinion

Culture needs more government support

By Padmapriya Janakiraman and Maansi Verma
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Allocations for the ministry of culture (MoC) announced this year stand at 2,688 crore, 461 crore less than last year. This 15% reduction comes on top of 30% mid-year downward revision of culture budget for last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
PM Modi has clearly decided that the next generation reforms cannot be held back anymore — and that he will politically own it and attempt to convert it into an asset rather than fear the political costs associated with it. (PTI)
opinion

Narendra Modi’s new political narrative

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 AM IST
By assuming political ownership of agri-laws and the larger reform agenda, tinged with an element of nationalism and air of flexibility, the PM has outlined the nature of the political battle ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
So, is Ansari apprehensive about the future of India? He doesn’t answer the question directly but the reasons why he might be have been clearly expressed (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
So, is Ansari apprehensive about the future of India? He doesn’t answer the question directly but the reasons why he might be have been clearly expressed (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

How Hamid Ansari views India today

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 AM IST
In his new book, Ansari’s language is always careful and correct. He is not given to colourful adjectives or exaggerated suggestions. Yet it’s not difficult to tease out his real meaning, even if he hasn’t expressed it in so many words. From a secular country, we’re increasingly becoming a Hindu country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, February 10, 2021 (PTI)
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath, Chamoli, Uttarakhand, February 10, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

From the Himalayas, a warning for us

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:48 AM IST
The 2021-22 Union Budget will increase the pressure on the government to ignore the concerns of nature. It is heavily focused on investments in infrastructure, especially roads and railways, which the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, hopes will revive Gross Domestic Product growth. This may be true. But these projects will, also, inevitably give rise to concerns about their environmental impact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
opinion

The monetisation and dramatisation of TN’s politics

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
In the years to come, the state may well witness a battle between a splintered Dravidian movement and resurgent Hindutva
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just a little over a third of those born in the US — 36% — said they felt extremely or well-connected to India, compared to the nearly six out of 10 — 59% — of foreign-born naturalised Indian-Americans who felt the same way (REUTERS)
Just a little over a third of those born in the US — 36% — said they felt extremely or well-connected to India, compared to the nearly six out of 10 — 59% — of foreign-born naturalised Indian-Americans who felt the same way (REUTERS)
opinion

Woo second-generation Indian-Americans

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
India has shown its gratitude to them with the highest civilian awards. It’s time for the government to reach out to their children, the second-generation Indian-Americans, who are now moving into key government positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supervision and monitoring, of course, require assessments of systemic risk and prudential norms, but usually go further and involve closer involvement of RBI in each company (REUTERS)
Supervision and monitoring, of course, require assessments of systemic risk and prudential norms, but usually go further and involve closer involvement of RBI in each company (REUTERS)
opinion

Effective regulation is key to banking reforms

By S Vivek
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Transferring ownership or setting up a new entity will not automatically solve issues for the industry or the regulator. This requires us to ask tough questions on transparency, supervisory capacity, and accountability
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
opinion

Why Indian celebrities bend to State power

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The fear of retribution by State and non-State actors, even as commercial stakes are high, tilts the balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, the police to population ratio is less than 150 per 100,000, whereas the United Nations recommends 222 police officials per 100,000 residents (Representational image) (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
In India, the police to population ratio is less than 150 per 100,000, whereas the United Nations recommends 222 police officials per 100,000 residents (Representational image) (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
opinion

How tech can transform law enforcement

By Dhruv Singhal
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:42 AM IST
This will significantly increase the efficiency of our LEAs and, at the same time, drastically reduce the time taken to provide justice. It can be a win-win for all the key stakeholders
READ FULL STORY
Close
West UP farmers, while demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, have not directly attacked either Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi or chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
West UP farmers, while demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, have not directly attacked either Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi or chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
opinion

Farm protests: Don’t write off the BJP in Uttar Pradesh-2022

By Sunita Aron
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Can the BJP, which got a large segment of the Jat vote in western UP in a series of elections, be sanguine about their support going forward?
READ FULL STORY
Close
DNA samples collected are used to statistically create composites of “types” of people — racial, ethnic and so on. (Shutterstock)
DNA samples collected are used to statistically create composites of “types” of people — racial, ethnic and so on. (Shutterstock)
opinion

The DNA bill will cement a disturbing link between tech and policing

By Nayantara Ranganathan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
It potentially entrenches systemic issues of access to justice and unequal socio-economic status leading to the persecution of a disproportionate number of disadvantaged people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP