Creating an ecosystem to raise our adolescents

In the past few years, the conversations echoing through school corridors have changed in unmistakable ways. A decade ago, the anxieties felt familiar. Teachers worried about attendance, examination pressure, bullying, and academic performance. Parent-teacher meetings revolved around marks, homework, and classroom behaviour of adolescents. The problems were not trivial, but they belonged to the known vocabulary of growing up.Today, educators confront a different landscape. Students arrive in classrooms after nights lost to gaming, scroll through social media with urgency, struggle to sustain attention, experiment with vaping, and display emotional volatility that is difficult to interpret. These concerns cannot be solved by stricter discipline, stern warnings, confiscated phones or an occasional awareness lecture. They are not merely adolescece issues. They are symptoms of a deeper social transformation. Children inhabit an ecosystem in which smartphones, peer networks, social media and OTT, AI and family environments interact. (Shutterstock)

Children and adolescents no longer grow up under the influence of family, school and neighbourhood alone. They inhabit an ecosystem in which smartphones, peer networks, social media and OTT platforms, recommendation algorithms, Artificial Intelligence and family environments interact. The child is shaped not by one institution at a time, but by friction between many worlds.

The boundary between physical and digital life has blurred. School interactions continue on messaging groups long after the final bell. Friendships, identity, validation, aspiration, entertainment and social comparison unfold online. Adolescence itself now stretches across screens. What appears inside the classroom is often the visible residue of what has happened outside it, or inside a phone.

Excessive gaming, for instance, is rarely just entertainment. It can disturb sleep, concentration, mood, emotional regulation and academic engagement. Sleep deprivation then feeds back into irritability, impulsiveness and poor resilience. Social media adds its own pressures: Endless comparison, curated perfection, influencer-driven aspirations, beauty ideals and lifestyle fantasies. The adolescent mind, still under construction, is being asked to handle adult-scale stimulus. Pornography exposure introduces another complexity. Access now requires neither planning nor effort. A child may encounter it accidentally, through peers, or through recommendation systems designed to reward engagement rather than healthy development. Schools also report concerns about vaping and substance experimentation. These behaviours function as markers of identity and belonging, shaped by curiosity, peer acceptance, online influence and the seductive idea that something fashionable must also be harmless.

Beneath many visible behaviours lies a quieter burden: emotional distress. Not every child in distress looks sad. Strain may appear as anger, aggression, withdrawal, reduced motivation, defiance or family conflict. What parents and teachers often call ‘bad behaviour’ may, in fact, be distress speaking in a language adolescents themselves do not yet understand.

Many parents assume that because children spend most of their time at home, they know their worlds intimately. But physical presence and emotional presence are no longer the same. A teenager sitting beside the family may simultaneously inhabit several invisible digital and mental spaces. Parenting, therefore, can no longer mean supervision alone. It must mean participation, conversation, sustained attention and the deliberate preservation of connection.

Schools increasingly act as first responders to social change. Yet, educational institutions were designed to teach mathematics, language and science, not to absorb, unaided, the consequences of technological acceleration, changing family structures and an always-connected culture. The classroom now mirrors society’s anxieties long before policymakers or even parents fully recognise their effects on young minds. This demands proactive attention, not moral panic. These are not India-specific concerns. Several countries have already recognised this reality. Nordic and Scandinavian education systems increasingly integrate emotional well-being, social-emotional learning, digital citizenship, anti-bullying efforts, outdoor activity and parent-school collaboration into routine schooling. The lesson is simple: Adolescents do better when schools and families work together rather than retreat into separate silos.

India now needs a similar societal response. First, families must practise more active parenting. This does not mean surveillance, suspicion or constant correction. It means knowing the child beyond marks and meals; asking what they watch, whom they admire, what frightens them, what excites them, and where they feel they belong. Connection is now a protective health behaviour.

Second, teachers and parents must share observations more systematically. Teachers may notice changes in concentration, friendships, participation or behaviour before parents do. Parents may notice disturbed sleep, irritability, secrecy or withdrawal before teachers do. Adolescent well-being depends on joining these fragments into a common picture. Stronger parent-school partnerships are no longer optional; they are essential infrastructure.

Third, parents need more meaningful engagement with one another. Many families imagine their struggles are private failures, whether the issue is screen addiction, emotional outbursts, social withdrawal or academic disengagement. Conversations with other parents often reveal that these concerns are widespread. Such exchanges reduce stigma, encourage collective learning and create healthier support systems. Schools can help convene these conversations.

Fourth, schools must move beyond a narrow focus on teaching and marks. Though there is some renewed attention to health, nutrition and mental health services in schools, we have not yet built systems to build emotional resilience and mental strength into education itself. Counselling, life-skills programmes, digital literacy and age-appropriate conversations on relationships, risk and self-regulation must become part of the ordinary school experience.

Finally, children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 are facing various emotional and behavioural challenges earlier, faster and more intensely than previous generations. Society must respond at the same speed. This requires sustained conversations involving schools, parents, community groups, doctors, counsellors and mental health professionals.

The old saying holds that it takes a village to raise a child. In modern urban life, perhaps it takes something larger: an ecosystem. And if ecosystems are shaping adolescence, only ecosystems can help heal it.

Chandrakant Lahariya is a practicing physician and a specialist in parenting and child development. (With inputs from Ms Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Principal, Sanskriti School, New Delhi.) The views expressed are personal