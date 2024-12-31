Ensuring socioeconomic security for India’s women

The year 2024 will be remembered as a turning point in India’s pension landscape, where the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took bold steps to address gender inequities in social security. Imagine a world where women, who have long been the backbone of any community, finally receive the recognition and support they deserve. New Delhi, India - Dec. 30, 2024: A view of long Women queue with Ladli Yojna Card in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 30, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

This is the story of how India is reshaping its pension system to empower women and ensure their financial independence.

Take this real-life instance. A female government servant, let’s call her Meera, has dedicated her life to public service. In the past, if something were to happen to her, the family pension would automatically go to her spouse, leaving her children dependent on their father’s goodwill. But 2024 changed everything. Now, Meera can nominate her children as family pension recipients, ensuring their financial security regardless of her marital status. This reform is like handing Meera the keys to her own financial future, allowing her to steer through life’s uncertainties with confidence. The new pension rules also address complex marital scenarios. For instance, in case of divorce or domestic violence, women like Meera no longer have to worry about their financial stability being tied to their spouse. This change is akin to breaking free from the chains of dependency, giving women the freedom to make decisions that are best for them and their children.

Before 2024, families of missing employees faced a gruelling seven-year wait to claim family pension. Imagine the stress and financial strain during such a prolonged period of uncertainty. The new reforms cut this waiting time to just six months after filing an FIR, providing a much-needed safety net for families in distress. It’s like having an emergency parachute that deploys just in time to prevent a free fall into financial despair.

The reforms also introduced immediate pension allocation for families of deceased government servants within their first 10 years of service. For the first ten years, the pension rate is set at 50% of the last pay, followed by 30% thereafter. This is a lifeline for families, ensuring they have the financial support they need during the most challenging times. Think of it as a sturdy bridge that helps families cross the turbulent waters of loss and uncertainty.

The department of personnel and training (DoPT) has gone a step further by introducing comprehensive support mechanisms for women employees. Child Care Leave (CCL) provisions now include flexible leave structures and even allow for foreign travel during CCL. This is like adding extra gears to a bicycle, making the ride smoother and more manageable for women balancing multiple roles.

For disabled women employees, the reforms provide a special monthly allowance of ₹3,000, with a 25% increment linked to Dearness Allowance increases. This targeted support is like a gentle push, helping women with disabilities navigate their professional and personal lives with greater ease.

Specialised leave provisions have also been introduced, including 60-day special maternity leave in case of child loss and special leave for sexual harassment cases. These measures are like a warm blanket, offering comfort and support during the most vulnerable moments.

These reforms are not just administrative changes; they have the potential to transform the socio-economic landscape. By increasing workforce participation, enhancing financial security, and reducing gender-based economic vulnerabilities, these reforms are like planting seeds that will grow into a more inclusive and equitable society.

The reforms align with national development goals, contributing to gender equality, women’s economic empowerment, social security expansion, and inclusive governance principles. They are like the keystone in an arch, holding together the broader structure of national development goals. They also signal a progressive approach towards creating a more equitable social security landscape and demonstrate a nuanced understanding of women’s diverse experiences and challenges. These reforms are not merely policy modifications but represent a profound societal shift towards recognising and respecting women’s financial autonomy and rights.

In conclusion, the women-centric governance reforms of 2024 mark a significant paradigm shift in India’s socio-economic security framework. By addressing gender inequities and providing robust support mechanisms, these reforms pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future. These are a testament to the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring their financial independence, much like a lighthouse guiding a ship safely to shore amidst turbulent seas.

Dr Jitendra Singh is minister of State, department of personnel, public grievances and pensions. The views expressed are personal