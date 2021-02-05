IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / How not to respond to Greta, Meena, Rihanna
Since their tweets, posters of Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg and Rihanna have been burnt. Our television channels have lived up to their reputation for dangerous mindlessness by running character assassination campaigns. The police have registered a case, like they don’t have the actual issue of the farm protests in the real world to deal with. (REUTERS)
Since their tweets, posters of Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg and Rihanna have been burnt. Our television channels have lived up to their reputation for dangerous mindlessness by running character assassination campaigns. The police have registered a case, like they don’t have the actual issue of the farm protests in the real world to deal with. (REUTERS)
opinion

How not to respond to Greta, Meena, Rihanna

As India sought to stand against propaganda on farm protests, it appeared to be teaching the world a class on propaganda. And not very smartly at that
READ FULL STORY
By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:10 PM IST

There is a reason that truth is so much more dramatic than fiction could ever hope to. This week has offered a ringside view to the theatre of the absurd. To watch our nation, the world largest democracy, be hysterically rattled by a clutch of tweets on the farm protests, has been utterly embarrassing.

That we have such little self-confidence and such narrow shoulders that we could not shrug off a woke, possibly even surface-level intervention by Rihanna, the international pop sensation, says way more about us than it does about her or even about what can often be the western world’s orientalist, saviour complex.

So, it doesn’t really matter whether Rihanna’s Umbrella cover for India’s farmers was rooted in any real understanding of the new farm law legislation. Or if Greta Thunberg’s “toolkit” for activism was somewhat formulaic and superficial. Or whether Rupi Kaur, the minimalist poet from Canada, did a short quick verse on a complex issue. Or whether Meena Harris, niece of the United States (US) Vice-President Kamala Harris, was clambering on a liberal bandwagon because it was the trendy cause celebre of the time.

None of this is the point.

In this case, it barely matters whether you support the farm protests or not. Or which side of the divide you are on about the options before the police after the fracas on Republic Day.

Governments should be responding to other governments, if at all. And unless Rihanna is now a republic, the stodgy, fuming intervention by the ministry of external affairs was unnecessary. It catapulted the issue into the global headlines. As Hannah Ellis Petersen, South Asia correspondent for The Guardian, told me, “If the government had not responded, Rihanna’s tweet would have been just one line in my piece.”

Even more cringeworthy was the coordinated celebrity endorsement from India’s most iconic cricketing and Bollywood stars, as if patriotism and standing with India are now the same as peddling soap or soda. Yes, that is what we reduced Indian pride to, as we saw the silly spectacle of similarly worded tweets lambasting outside interference in internal matters. This came from many of the same folks who freely commented on the George Floyd murder in the US and the Black Lives Matter movement because it was fashionable to do so. The obvious absence of spontaneity in this orchestrated chorus only makes it strike a false note. And this from folks who never take a public position on any contentious issue in India, ever.

Worst of all, the same people who want “foreigners” to mind their own business are now parsing the US state department statement on the farm laws and latching onto the bits that strengthen the government’s stand. How can we play this out both ways — resist foreign commentary, but selectively hold on to it as well?

Since their tweets, posters of Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg and Rihanna have been burnt. Our television channels have lived up to their reputation for dangerous mindlessness by running character assassination campaigns. The police have registered a case, like they don’t have the actual issue of the farm protests in the real world to deal with.

And the full force of vile, ugly misogyny has been unleashed against these and other women, in language that is both vile and violent. Some of us live with this every day on Twitter and are almost numbed by this bootcamp version of coarse sexism. But as Meena Harris tweets passionately about not being intimidated — and rightly so — what was just a kerfuffle is becoming a full-blown diplomatic fracas.

In any case, if you build barricades of cement, snap internet lines, place iron rods, nails and spikes at the sites where a majority of farmers have been protesting peacefully, it is inevitably going to get global attention. This is where the government’s attention should have been instead of going all churlish and petty over a handful of tweets.

There are complex questions that could have been posed to Greta Thunberg, as the excellent economist Shruti Rajagopalan did, in seeking to know why the climate activist backed crops that used up so much water. There are many fair counters to the broad strokes in which India’s police have been painted, especially given that close to 400 police personnel have been injured.

We do not have to be trapped in the simple-minded binaries of the western world.

But when we respond in this manner, we have just gone and proven their point.

As we sought to stand against propaganda, we end up looking like we are teaching the class on propaganda.

And not very smartly at that.

Barkha Dutt is an award-winning journalist and author

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Since their tweets, posters of Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg and Rihanna have been burnt. Our television channels have lived up to their reputation for dangerous mindlessness by running character assassination campaigns. The police have registered a case, like they don’t have the actual issue of the farm protests in the real world to deal with. (REUTERS)
Since their tweets, posters of Meena Harris, Greta Thunberg and Rihanna have been burnt. Our television channels have lived up to their reputation for dangerous mindlessness by running character assassination campaigns. The police have registered a case, like they don’t have the actual issue of the farm protests in the real world to deal with. (REUTERS)
opinion

How not to respond to Greta, Meena, Rihanna

By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:10 PM IST
As India sought to stand against propaganda on farm protests, it appeared to be teaching the world a class on propaganda. And not very smartly at that
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian women face an immense burden of care work, and they will not be able to move away from it unless India universalises maternity entitlements and childcare as a public good. (AFP)
Indian women face an immense burden of care work, and they will not be able to move away from it unless India universalises maternity entitlements and childcare as a public good. (AFP)
opinion

Recognising housework: Is paying the only way?

By Soumya Kapoor Mehta and Sona Mitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
While it is a welcome attempt to provide worth to housework, steps to reduce and redistribute such work are perhaps more important than asking for women’s unpaid work to be monetised, even notionally. They are important to ensure women’s rights and a sense of social justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
We are in danger of losing this gain due to the pandemic. As this newspaper reported, 166,000 students, girls and boys, in Delhi government and municipal schools have fallen off the grid as a result of education moving online. One can only speculate on how many will eventually return to school, and whether some have already joined the labour force or been married off. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
We are in danger of losing this gain due to the pandemic. As this newspaper reported, 166,000 students, girls and boys, in Delhi government and municipal schools have fallen off the grid as a result of education moving online. One can only speculate on how many will eventually return to school, and whether some have already joined the labour force or been married off. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
opinion

The trinity of patriarchy, poverty and the pandemic

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:14 PM IST
There is a clear link between keeping girls in school and delaying marriage. Raising the minimum age of marriage for girls to 21 is not a solution
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
opinion

Dealing with Resolution fatigue: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

By Charles Assisi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Most resolutions are pledges made with no wiggle room, which is why they so often fail. Try treating them as works in progress instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Singhu border protest site as the farmers’ agitation continues in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Demonstrators raising slogans at the Singhu border protest site as the farmers’ agitation continues in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
opinion

Don’t force farm laws, let states decide for themselves

By BR Bajaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:51 PM IST
India is big and diverse. The solution is to allow states to legislate on this subject, as agriculture and marketing are in the state list under the Constitution
READ FULL STORY
Close
With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online (Hindustan Times)
With prolonged lockdowns, people had little choice but to adapt and move their activities online (Hindustan Times)
opinion

Covid-19: Opportunities, challenges and growth for the edtech sector

By Divya Jain
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The widening gap between the haves and have-nots, and the lack of affordable access to quality teachers, rank high among the challenges faced online or offline in the education space
READ FULL STORY
Close
End-to-end encryption is safe and easy enough for anyone to use and, hence, has achieved mainstream adoption (Shutterstock)
End-to-end encryption is safe and easy enough for anyone to use and, hence, has achieved mainstream adoption (Shutterstock)
opinion

The new avatar of the encryption wars

By Anand Venkatanarayanan
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
The specific implementation of encryption technology that has worried governments the world over is the Signal protocol (E2EE), which guarantees that even intermediaries who provide these services will not be able to decrypt these messages in transit
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has deepened its relations with Myanmar across political, military, security, diplomatic and economic tracks. And the Tatmadaw is now also less enamoured of China and keen to deepen relations with India (PIB)
India has deepened its relations with Myanmar across political, military, security, diplomatic and economic tracks. And the Tatmadaw is now also less enamoured of China and keen to deepen relations with India (PIB)
opinion

India’s long game with the Generals

By Constantino Xavier
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:01 PM IST
New Delhi will say what it can and do what it must. Expect public support for democracy and private engagement with the regime
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Meerut born performer has been part of a number of films like ‘Mulk’,‘Super Nani’, ‘Lupt,’ ‘Traffic Signal’, and shows like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and ‘Kulfi Kumaar’.
The Meerut born performer has been part of a number of films like ‘Mulk’,‘Super Nani’, ‘Lupt,’ ‘Traffic Signal’, and shows like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and ‘Kulfi Kumaar’.
opinion

‘We are here to entertain our fans…’

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Bhardwaj is a qualified computer engineer who left his corporate job to try his luck in acting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
opinion

In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram

By Sajjan Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The state is witnessing the fusion of Hindutva and subaltern mobilisation against the political-cultural elite
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A budget for a ‘project finance economy’

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
FM Sitharaman broke free of taboos and bet on growth. Now, meet divestment targets and monitor outcomes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers on T-90 (Bhisma) tanks march along Rajpath, Republic Day Parade, New Delhi, January 26, 2021 (AFP)
Soldiers on T-90 (Bhisma) tanks march along Rajpath, Republic Day Parade, New Delhi, January 26, 2021 (AFP)
opinion

Does the budget meet India’s defence requirements?

By Pranay Kotasthane
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The key lesson from the budget is that sudden increases in defence spending are unlikely in the post-pandemic recovery phase. Military planning for the future needs major doctrinal shifts to counter the threat posed by China and Pakistan. Hopes of a quantum jump in defence expenditure should be laid to rest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
In keeping with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, (FRBM), the path for consolidation outlined in last year’s budget would have cut fiscal deficit to 3.1% of GDP and eliminated the primary deficit (borrowings excluding expenses on interest payments) by 2022-23. But Covid-19 derailed that plan. (Bloomberg)
opinion

Budget 2021-22: Sitharaman borrows a leaf out of Pujara’s notebook

By Sarthak Agrawal
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:13 PM IST
To borrow the chief economic adviser’s analogy, this is not a big-bang Rishabh Pant budget, although that doesn’t mean it is bad. Particularly impressive is the keenness showed by FM in imparting integrity to fiscal numbers. Phasing out opaque extra-budgetary borrowings deserves our full compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The much-neglected Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was the first to be tapped to provide employment to millions of migrant workers returning to their native states (ANI)
The much-neglected Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) was the first to be tapped to provide employment to millions of migrant workers returning to their native states (ANI)
opinion

What the budget means for India’s social sector

By Avani Kapur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:06 AM IST
With livelihoods, poverty and social safety nets still in a precarious position, the neglect of the social sector will hamper India’s attempt to build a dynamic, resilient and equitable social welfare architecture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FM’s intent is clear — and that is to lead India’s V-shaped economic recovery with all the government’s might (Bloomberg)
The FM’s intent is clear — and that is to lead India’s V-shaped economic recovery with all the government’s might (Bloomberg)
opinion

By spending, the Union Budget offers an antidote to poverty

By Syed Zafar Islam
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has created a buzz in the market. Her budget will help rebuild consumer confidence
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP