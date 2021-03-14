IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / In India, the weakening of the institution of grand inquest
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
opinion

In India, the weakening of the institution of grand inquest

Last week, protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices, led to disruptions in Parliament. The two Houses were barely able to work for three hours each over the first three days
READ FULL STORY
By Chakshu Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Legislatures have been called the “grand inquest of the nation”. About 270 years ago, British parliamentarian, William Pitt used the expression to describe the House of Commons. The occasion was the proposed investigations into Sir Robert Walpole’s government. Pitt told his colleagues, “We are called the grand inquest of the nation, and as such it is our duty to inquire into every step of public management, either abroad or at home, in order to see that nothing has been done amiss.” Parliament, this institution of the grand inquest, continues to weaken in India.

Last week, protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices, led to disruptions in Parliament. The two Houses were barely able to work for three hours each over the first three days. The fourth day was a holiday, and parties agreed to cancel the proceedings for Friday. Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls.

The first casualty of a non-functioning Parliament is accountability of the government. Question Hour, where Members of Parliament (MPs) quiz ministers about the functioning of their ministries, is the most visible mechanism for this. Last week, Question Hour barely took place. The second casualty is Parliament’s ability to debate the budget and scrutinise pending bills. Last week, Parliament passed a bill in each House, after discussing them for only half an hour. Suppose disruptions continue, and the session ends early, crucial bills will either get passed in the din without adequate discussion or get delayed till the monsoon session.

Upset by interruptions, Rajya Sabha chair M Venkaiah Naidu asked MPs whether they wanted discussion or disruption. The key here is strengthening the scrutinising and deliberative ability of Parliament, which requires an overhaul of some parliamentary processes. For example, Parliament passed an amendment to the arbitration law last week. Since 2015, this is the third amendment to the principal act of 1996. The legislative journey of the three amendments is similar. Parliament passed the first amendment in 2015 in less than 30 days. It resulted in some “practical difficulties”, leading to the second amendment in 2019, which was approved in under 20 days. The third amendment sailed through during this session in less than a week. Multiple changes to a law suggest that just a debate on the House floor does not have the thoroughness required for scrutinising a bill.

Parliamentary committees did not examine any of the three amendment bills. Its scrutiny has multiple advantages. The process builds a bridge between Parliament and citizens. Experts and concerned citizens can make their voices heard before the committee. It can also allay fears about the intent and the working of the law. Requiring all government bills to be looked at by a parliamentary committee is an easy step in strengthening Parliament’s deliberative ability.

Another low-hanging fruit is significantly increasing the meeting days of Parliament and making its calendar inviolable. It will provide more time to debate laws. MPs and presiding officers have, often, suggested that Parliament should sit for at least 100 days a year. But more time for deliberation in itself will not solve the problem of disruptions, for the behaviour of parties is crucial.

Meaningful discussions in Parliament hold the key to India’s democracy. In 2003, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, “In a democracy, there are bound to be differences among political parties, and there is bound to be vigorous debate among divergent viewpoints in Parliament. Differences and their well-researched, articulate expression both inside and outside Parliament is the very stuff of democracy.” He went on to say, “But the vitality of democracy also demands discipline, constructive approach, and a readiness to contribute to consensus-building on pressing issues before the nation — and adherence to rules.” He also championed the need to protect the institutions of democracy. He said, “Our ancient seers taught a guru mantra: Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah. Dharma, protected, protects. In the same way, institutions, protected, protect.” Heed the message.

Chakshu Roy is the head of legislative and civic engagement, PRS Legislative Research

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
During the campaign, there were concerns among some in India about Biden because of his criticism of India on issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) (REUTERS)
During the campaign, there were concerns among some in India about Biden because of his criticism of India on issues such as Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) (REUTERS)
opinion

Under Joe Biden, a return to professional diplomacy with India

By Frank F Islam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Under the current secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the US is more likely to play the role of a firefighter, rather than that of an arsonist. That does not, however, mean Washington will be blind to potential Chinese aggression
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is also evident that the Biden administration continues to attach considerable strategic significance to the Indo-US relationship (AFP)
It is also evident that the Biden administration continues to attach considerable strategic significance to the Indo-US relationship (AFP)
opinion

For the US, the competing priorities on India

By Sumit Ganguly
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Faced with the growing aggressiveness of China, India remains a prospective linchpin in America’s regional strategy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central and state security agencies have to play a much more assertive role; candidates must adhere to security and safety norms; EC should accept some measure of responsibility for lapses and take corrective measures (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Central and state security agencies have to play a much more assertive role; candidates must adhere to security and safety norms; EC should accept some measure of responsibility for lapses and take corrective measures (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
opinion

In poll season, the security of leaders

By Yashovardhan Azad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s accident raises questions about the enforcement of security protocols and the role of institutions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
Quad may not be a full-scale alliance yet, but a new “minilateral” is taking shape. If Quad emerges as an economic powerhouse, it will be beneficial to the entire region (Bloomberg)
opinion

The rationale and future of Quad

By Ram Madhav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Militarism is in the air in the Indo-Pacific. But it is important to keep the level of competition non-militaristic
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the 2014 elections, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During the 2014 elections, 300 crore in cash and hundreds of kilos worth of drugs was recovered across the country (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

Address political finances, election malpractices

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Elections should not be so expensive that only those with financial power can hope to win. Such high-cost elections can never lead to a healthy democracy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
Media reports suggest that parties now want the budget session cut short for campaigning in assembly polls (PTI)
opinion

In India, the weakening of the institution of grand inquest

By Chakshu Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Last week, protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices, led to disruptions in Parliament. The two Houses were barely able to work for three hours each over the first three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don’t diss the disability
Don’t diss the disability
opinion

A Calmer You by Sonal Kalra: Don’t diss the disability. Here’s a true story, a good one

By Sonal Kalra
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Don’t jump to conclusions already. I know you don’t make fun of anyone, but a lot of us do, knowingly or otherwise. Here’s a true story, a good one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal’s outcome will shape national politics, for a TMC win will serve as a check on the BJP’s centralising tendencies while a BJP win will give it renewed political legitimacy to push through its ideological and governance agenda (SAMIR JANA/HTPHOTO)
Bengal’s outcome will shape national politics, for a TMC win will serve as a check on the BJP’s centralising tendencies while a BJP win will give it renewed political legitimacy to push through its ideological and governance agenda (SAMIR JANA/HTPHOTO)
opinion

Bengal’s politics has changed, forever

By Chanakya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Irrespective of whether the TMC stays in power or the BJP wins, the political structure in the state is witnessing a rupture with long-lasting consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kobad Ghandy comes out the district court, Patiala, May 27, 2016 (HT PHOTO)
Kobad Ghandy comes out the district court, Patiala, May 27, 2016 (HT PHOTO)
opinion

Kobad Ghandy’s notes from prison

By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Of the ambition to build ‘a democratic and just society’, Ghandy says, ‘one may not have advanced even a step further’. Of his countrymen, he asks, ‘Why did the masses so easily choose a free market over real freedom, as also freedom from want?’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Community surveillance and involvement of neighbours, well-wishers and local people can never be substituted by electronic gadgets and physical barriers. (HTPHOTO)
Community surveillance and involvement of neighbours, well-wishers and local people can never be substituted by electronic gadgets and physical barriers. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

A city isn’t smart if it cannot provide safety

By Sudhanshu Sarangi and Manjari Khanna Kapoor
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:22 PM IST
India’s urban development needs to re-adjust its methodologies to integrate security into the planning of cities, neighbourhoods and regulatory controls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis, accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa, looks on at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul, March 7, 2021 (AFP)
Pope Francis, accompanied by the Chaldean Catholic Archbishop of Mosul Najib Michaeel Moussa, looks on at a square near the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception (al-Tahira-l-Kubra), in the old city of Iraq's northern Mosul, March 7, 2021 (AFP)
opinion

The Pope sends out a message of fraternity

By Mark Tully
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:20 PM IST
During the Iraq visit, the Pope’s call for fraternity was appreciated by Muslim leaders. Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayeb, the Sunni Grand Imam of al-Azhar University, tweeted, “I hope his trip achieves the desired outcome to continue on the path of human fraternity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The next two 2+2s went with “Indo-Pacific region and beyond”. But the Joe Biden administration might be ready to go beyond that “beyond”. (AP)
The next two 2+2s went with “Indo-Pacific region and beyond”. But the Joe Biden administration might be ready to go beyond that “beyond”. (AP)
opinion

The Western Indian Ocean Region matters

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Just that acknowledgement of a key strategic imperative was enough for those frustrated by prolonged inaction on this front
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many states have also been roiled by attempts by relatively prosperous peasant groups — Jats, Patels and Marathas, among others — to claim the benefits of reservation, setting up confrontations either with groups with existing quotas or challenging the Supreme Court’s 50% limit on reservation (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Many states have also been roiled by attempts by relatively prosperous peasant groups — Jats, Patels and Marathas, among others — to claim the benefits of reservation, setting up confrontations either with groups with existing quotas or challenging the Supreme Court’s 50% limit on reservation (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Redesigning India’s reservation system

By Alexander Lee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The current system is indifferent to the level of social disadvantage of those who are not members of a quota category and assumes that the disadvantages of those within each category are the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliamentary democracy is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, as is federalism. Parliamentary democracy is sustained by time-bound elections, regardless of how much they cost and regardless of whether these are in tandem with other state elections or not (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Parliamentary democracy is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, as is federalism. Parliamentary democracy is sustained by time-bound elections, regardless of how much they cost and regardless of whether these are in tandem with other state elections or not (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India must reject the one nation-one election idea

By Asaduddin Owaisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Simultaneous elections will undermine the Constitution, weaken democracy, and annihilate regional parties. Administrative convenience or expense can’t be an excuse
READ FULL STORY
Close
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The hypocrisy of India’s secular polity

By Rajdeep Sardesai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The centrist secular space that rejects religion as a marker of political identity is being hollowed out
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP