In West Asia, India could be the impartial arbitrator

The renewed escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since October 7 has dominated global headlines, but beneath this crisis lies a significant diplomatic opportunity for New Delhi. Amid heightened global tensions and complex regional rivalries, India is uniquely positioned to facilitate dialogue among Iran, Israel, and the US. Strategically located at the new geopolitical crossroads, India holds distinctive economic and political leverage.

India enjoys historical and civilisational ties with Israel, Iran, and the Gulf States, reinforced recently by a strategic partnership with the US. Crucially, India’s diplomatic posture is not viewed as partisan, granting it a rare legitimacy and trust in this scenario.

Under Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, India has redefined and strengthened its international role, increasing its global reputation, particularly as a leading voice for the Global South. Leveraging longstanding civilisational connections across Asia, West Asia, and Africa, India has revitalised partnerships in the Gulf region. Its growing soft power, amplified by a talented global diaspora, further enhances India’s regional standing and insights.

Historically, India’s relations with Iran have encompassed trade, economic collaboration, and cultural exchanges. For centuries, Persian was a lingua franca across the region, reflecting deep civilisational bonds. Concurrently, India’s relationship with Israel has expanded significantly, encompassing defence collaboration, technology exchanges, agricultural innovation, and strategic investments in ports like Haifa in Israel and Chabahar in Iran. India’s robust partnership with the US, built upon shared democratic values, strong trade ties, and aligned security interests, further solidifies its potential role as a mediator.

From personal experience, I have seen how effective diplomatic facilitation is achievable even amid deep-seated tensions. My late father, MCW Pinto, served for nearly three decades as the founding secretary-general of the Iran–US Claims Tribunal in The Hague, established after the 1979 Iranian Revolution and hostage crisis. For many years, this was one of the few forums where the US and Iran governments met face to face. This tribunal provided a rare venue for structured dialogue, illustrating how impartial arbitration could bridge entrenched divides.

In my capacity as a cabinet minister of Sri Lanka, I engaged with Iranian leaders, business communities, and civil society, encountering a nation driven by pride, cultural depth, and a genuine desire for constructive global engagement. Likewise, my interactions in Israel revealed a resilient society committed to safeguarding its sovereignty through innovation. I believe these nations can find common ground with respectful and balanced diplomatic engagement.

The current ceasefire presents a narrow but critical window for diplomatic action, which India should seize. A meaningful initial step would be for PM Modi to appoint a senior Indian diplomat as special envoy tasked with discreet outreach to Tehran and Tel Aviv. The immediate objective would not be to resolve deep-rooted issues but to open reliable channels, reduce risks of miscalculation, and sustain diplomacy.

Current tensions between Tehran, Tel Aviv, and Washington threaten regional stability, energy security, and international peace. A phased diplomatic initiative led by India could first establish confidential dialogue channels, evolving gradually into more structured and transparent interactions. India’s established credibility across relevant capitals uniquely positions it to help mitigate tensions before they escalate.

Stability in West Asia directly impacts millions of Indian expatriates and underpins India’s energy and economic security, making this diplomatic initiative a strategic imperative.

PM Modi’s diplomatic engagements, from India’s leadership roles in the G20, Brics, and soon Quad, as well as participation in forums such as I2U2 and IMEC, highlight India’s willingness to undertake bold international outreach. The time is ripe to translate India’s growing global stature into tangible diplomatic influence.

Traditionally cautious, India’s diplomatic establishment now has an opportunity to embrace a more proactive stance. By stepping forward as a facilitator, India could redefine engagement with West Asia, enhance its international standing, and meaningfully contribute to global peace.

Milinda Moragoda is a former Cabinet Minister and diplomat from Sri Lanka and founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, a strategic affairs think tank. The views expressed are personal.