India must push Taliban on upholding women’s rights

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has shown a willingness to deal with other countries, including India, on various issues. However, on the issue of women, it has taken several steps backward. The world no longer seems particularly interested in the plight of Afghan women, preoccupied as it is with deadly conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. A whimsical administration in the US does not seem to consider women’s rights in any part of the world as of concern anymore.

Over the last year, the ministry of justice under the Taliban has strengthened an existing law on ‘The Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice’ to bring in more stringent rules for women.

Considering the number of women-related injunctions in this law – each more draconian than the next – the Taliban perceive women as a major danger to their concept of an ideal State. Article 13 (1), states that a woman is required to cover her entire body. “A woman should cover her face in order to prevent some fitna (social disorder or chaos that can facilitate sin taking place).” It also says women’s voices (in songs, hymns, or recitals at gatherings) must be concealed and that a woman’s clothes should not be thin, short or tight. It states it is the responsibility of women to hide their body and their face from men who are not their mahram – close relatives – and that it is obligatory for Muslim and righteous women to cover themselves in front of non-believing or loose women, so that no fitna may ensue. The question of schooling for girls is not even on the table anymore.

The Taliban see women as lesser human beings. Women are refusing to accept that. And that is where the whole confrontation starts. Despite support from several quarters for women reclaiming the lost space, there has not been much positive effect. The reprisals have been harsh and chilling.

An international development expert (name withheld for obvious reasons) who has worked in Afghanistan for years and lives in Kabul says, “I see Afghan women in a very difficult situation with dozens of economic, family and societal challenges. Those who are educated cannot benefit from it and those who dreamed to learn cannot learn, with hopes fading away every day.” An expatriate woman, one of few left working in Afghanistan in a senior level position of a development agency says, “The situation of Afghan women is as complex as Afghan society itself. Their experiences, limitations in daily and professional life, and societal expectations vary significantly-- depending on the sector, province, and even district. Despite these challenges, many Afghan women make use of every opportunity to preserve their identity and advocate for their rights through all available means. While this may not apply to the majority, there are always women who care, who fight, and who raise their voices.” Several reports suggest that women are doing their best to seize every opportunity to remain active in public life. But, with increasing international acceptance of the regime, there is very little incentive left to change things for the better for women. An Afghan homemaker says, “Now I see very little hope, as everyone, including the international community, has turned a blind eye to what we are going through.”

Unlike many Islamic countries which do not prohibit women from either education or work, Afghanistan has been one of the harshest regimes for women. India has influence with the ruling regime and should nudge it along to ease up on women. It won’t be easy but Afghanistan’s women deserve the support of the world’s largest democracy in whatever way possible.

