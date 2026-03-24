Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Beyond pipes & pumps

The Union Cabinet’s decision to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission until December 2028, with an enhanced outlay of ₹8.69 lakh crore under the restructured Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, marks the beginning of an important new chapter in India’s rural water journey. The first phase of the Mission demonstrated what strong political commitment, administrative coordination, and community participation can achieve at scale. The next phase presents an equally significant opportunity to ensure that these gains remain reliable, resilient, and sustainable over the long term. The Jal Jeevan Mission has rapidly evolved from an infrastructure project into a transformative public programme. Having expanded tap water access from a small minority to the vast majority of rural India, the mission’s focus now shifts from construction to long-term service sustainability. (HT Archive)

The reforms introduced under JJM 2.0 such as Jal Arpan — involving gram panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) in the commissioning and formal handover of schemes — reinforce the principle that long-term success depends on strong local ownership.

Sustaining services requires strong local institutions. The Jal Jeevan Mission has rapidly evolved from an infrastructure project into a transformative public programme. Having expanded tap water access from a small minority to the vast majority of rural India, the mission’s focus now shifts from construction to long-term service sustainability.

Capacity-building is the foundation of sustainability. VWSC members are expected to manage finances, oversee repairs, monitor water quality, and increasingly engage with digital reporting platforms. Many members take on these responsibilities voluntarily, often without prior technical or administrative experience.

Providing structured training and continued support is, therefore, not only helpful but also essential for long-term sustainability.

Capacity-building should be seen as an investment in the durability of public infrastructure. When local institutions understand their roles clearly and have the skills to perform them, systems are more likely to remain functional, communities are more confident in the service, and public resources are used more effectively.

The emphasis in JJM 2.0 on digital monitoring and improved accountability mechanisms creates a strong foundation for this effort. When combined with strengthened local capacity, these tools can help ensure that rural water services remain reliable even as systems grow in scale and complexity.

Experience from rural water programmes across the world shows that sustainability is closely linked to inclusion. When local institutions represent the whole community, decisions tend to be more responsive and services more dependable. Women, in particular, have a central stake in reliable water supply, as they often manage household water needs. Ensuring their meaningful participation in VWSCs improves both governance and outcomes. Similarly, involving all sections of the community strengthens accountability and builds trust in the system.

These linkages between water, inclusion, and sustainability are increasingly being recognised in sector discussions. UNOPS, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the government of India, organised a conference in New Delhi on March 22, titled “Where water flows, equality grows”, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, and community representatives to reflect on the next phase of rural water reforms. Such platforms highlight the growing consensus that sustainable water systems depend not only on infrastructure, but also on empowered and inclusive local institutions.

Recognising the importance of institutional strengthening, UNOPS, has developed a set of eight thematic training modules for VWSCs, designed to support them in managing rural water supply systems effectively. The modules focus on practical areas such as operation and maintenance, financial management, water quality monitoring, source sustainability, digital record-keeping, and inclusive governance. These efforts complement the broader objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 by helping ensure that village-level institutions have the knowledge and confidence needed to fulfil their responsibilities.

India has already demonstrated that universal rural water access is achievable with determination and collaboration. The next phase of reform is about ensuring that this access remains dependable for years to come. Strengthening village institutions through systematic capacity building will be central to this effort.

Vinod Mishra is country manager, UNOPS India, and part of Team UN in India. The views expressed are personal