Northeast hold keys to a $30 trillion economy

In the bustling markets of Dubai, people reach for a strange treat -- the golden Queen pineapple from Tripura. Its sweetness recalls monsoon-kissed hills and tribal wisdom passed down through the years. Eleven years ago, who would have thought that this fruit from a remote part of India would be served at Middle Eastern tables? But here we are, with close to 10,000 tons of Tripura’s pride travelling across continents.

The story isn’t only about pineapples. This is about a region rising and awakening! Because of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Northeastern Region (NER), once relegated to the corners of India’s development paradigm, is shedding its peripheral skin to emerge as the nation’s eastern gateway. From the trade routes of ancient Kamrup, which produced Suvarnakudyaka, golden silk mentioned in the Arthashastra, to semiconductor fabs promising silicon dreams, the region is rewriting its own destiny. In India’s pursuit of becoming a $30-trillion economy and Viksit Bharat by 2047, few regions will be as consequential as this awakening giant.

Eleven years ago, when PM Modi was sworn in, India accelerated and the Northeast resurged. PM Modi provided a new lens and declared the Northeast as the Ashtalakshmi of India. In the very first few months of taking office, he was on ground in the Northeast. At the time, few outside the region noticed. Fewer still understood the significance. However, that visit, and the promises made on that soil, marked the beginning of a decade-long mission: to transform the Northeast from a neglected corner into a national frontier of growth, security, and international opportunity.

In terms of financial commitment, the transformation of the Northeast under PM Modi’s leadership is anchored by historic levels of investment. Over ₹6.2 lakh crore has been funnelled into the region through 10% gross budgetary support by central ministries. Infrastructure investments alone have exceeded ₹5 lakh crore. The tax devolution to NER states has grown multifold, reaching ₹5.74 lakh crore, while grants-in-aid have nearly doubled to ₹5.66 lakh crore. From Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge, or Silchar-Shillong four-lane expressway, India’s first high-speed corridor in hilly terrain, each project exemplifies the government’s ability to deliver complex connectivity solutions in challenging geographies. The recently completed Bairabi–Sairang railway line in Mizoram connects Aizawl to the national railway network, bringing us closer to our 2027 target of linking all of the eight state capitals by rail. With ₹80,000 crore invested in railways and the number of airports in the region doubling from nine to 17, the Northeast has transitioned from being perceived as landlocked to becoming land-linked and future-ready.

While infrastructure laid the foundation, what truly defines this transformation is the renewed investor confidence in the eight states. This emerged as a direct result of the stable governance, visionary leadership, and enabling policies championed by PM Modi. This foundational shift set the stage for the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, inaugurated by the PM himself. It marked a defining milestone for the 45 million citizens of the Northeast and was a decisive step towards achieving the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians collectively. The response has been overwhelming. Investment proposals worth over ₹4.3 lakh crore were received across sectors as diverse as the region itself: agriculture, agri-tech, hospitality, tourism logistics, renewable energy, sports, and services. Over 80 countries participated, including strategic partners like Japan and the European Union. Foreign ambassadors and global investors attended the Summit alongside India’s top industrialists and entrepreneurs, underscoring global recognition of the Northeast as the next hub of opportunity for their enterprises and for the promise of Viksit Bharat.

To further sustain this momentum, the ministry of development of North Eastern region (MDoNER) has facilitated the establishment of investment promotion agencies (IPAs) in all eight states to provide single-window clearances and seamless investor support. Eight chief minister-led high-level task forces are driving regional strategies across sectors, tailored to unique strengths of each state. Together, these marquee initiatives and policy frameworks signal that the Northeast has moved beyond potential — it is now primed for accelerated economic ascent. These policies and measurable initiatives also align with PM Modi’s tri-fold doctrine: Act East, Act Fast, and Act First. The region has now become the gateway to Southeast Asia and a critical anchor for our larger Indo-Pacific strategy. With its unique geographic proximity to international cities, the Northeast is a vital corridor for India’s economic diplomacy and trade integration.

Here’s the geographic poetry that changes everything: While a Mumbai businessman takes two days to drive to Chennai, his counterpart in Guwahati can practically see Singapore from his office window — metaphorically stating. With cities like Guwahati and Agartala being geographically closer to Southeast Asian hubs than to Indian metros, the case for eastward economic integration becomes compelling. This enhanced connectivity is being reinforced by specialised infrastructure such as upgraded air cargo facilities to support the export of high-value products unique to the region. Projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, and the operationalisation of Sittwe Port form a cohesive strategy to physically, commercially, and culturally connect the region to Southeast Asia and beyond.

It is in this context that MDoNER’s Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 rises from an economic congregation to a declaration of strategic intent. It is that bold prologue of India Acting East and inviting our investors to Act First and Act Fast. As the global economy pivots towards Asia, there is an unmistakable first-mover advantage for those who engage with this rising frontier now. As India approaches its centenary of Independence, the Northeast tale becomes increasingly important to the national narrative. As the eight capitals of the Northeast prepare to integrate into global value chains and corridors stretch towards the Pacific, the region is rising. And a New India rises with it.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the Union minister of communications and development of North Eastern region. The views expressed are personal.