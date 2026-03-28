One loser in the Gulf war is President Trump

Today’s the 30th day since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran. Whatever its outcome, one man has been knocked off whatever pedestal he thought he occupied. And that man is the President of America, Donald J Trump, as he refers to himself. When Iran began to target the Gulf States, hitting hotels, airports, financial centres, and even, residential buildings, in addition to American diplomatic premises, Trump said he didn’t think Iran would do this. He said he’d been taken by surprise. (Reuters)

For a start, Trump didn’t seem to know why he started this war. On occasion, he claimed it was to terminate Iran’s nuclear programme, even though last year he boasted it had been obliterated. At other times, he said it was to end Iran’s ballistic missile programme. On the day the war started, his explanation suggested regime change. This, he grandly said, will be the moment the Iranian people can take back their government. And no doubt speaking on his behalf, secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed it was a pre-emptive attack in case Iran struck America first. But now he claims he’s negotiating with the very regime he wanted to replace!

Over the weeks of its course, Trump repeatedly changed his mind about how the war was progressing. He first pronounced it would last for four to five weeks. Ten days later, he told the G7 nations that Iran was about to surrender. But it didn’t. Last week, his administration announced it was sending more US troops to West Asia, but Trump tweeted the war is coming to an end. His views seem to change every day.

Then there were the things he claimed took him by surprise. When Iran began to target the Gulf States, hitting hotels, airports, financial centres, and even, residential buildings, in addition to American diplomatic premises, Trump said he didn’t think Iran would do this. He said he’d been taken by surprise. That’s also what he claimed when the Strait of Hormuz was effectively blocked.

Yet, this is precisely what Iran had said it would do weeks before the war began, and it’s exactly what the Gulf States feared would happen. So how could Trump not have known?

Halfway through the war, Trump told NBC News he could carry on bombing Kharg Island for fun. Was this a silly joke at an exceptionally inappropriate moment? Was it a sign that frustration was leading to careless comments? Or is there a hidden method behind this free-shooting cowboy style? Trump doesn’t realise this sort of talk reflects poorly on a president who believes he’s the leader of the free world.

Perhaps the lowest moment for the American President was his treatment of his country’s allies. He was downright rude about Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, comparing him unfavourably to Winston Churchill and claiming he wanted to join a war after it had been won. When he asked his NATO allies for ships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and they appeared to demur, he sulked. He first said their help wasn’t needed, only days later to reiterate his request. Having done so, he called them “paper tigers” and “cowards”. Does he really think he’s won respect in London, Paris, Berlin and Ottawa?

Last weekend, Trump said he was considering “winding down” the war, but other nations must guard the Strait of Hormuz. They use it, he argued. The US does not. Yet, earlier, he had boasted the US would secure the Strait “one way or the other.” Doesn’t this seem like a classic case of cutting and running after having provoked a crisis?

Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times got the measure of the man when he tweeted that, with oil at $110 and another Khamenei at the head of Iran, Operation Epic Fury could be in danger of transforming into Operation Epic Failure. For Trump personally, it’s not been a success.

Of one thing I’m certain. Trump is never going to get the Nobel Peace Prize. This war in Iran is not the first time he’s acted in defiance of international law and the international rules-based order. Earlier, there was the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro, air strikes on Nigeria and Syria, threats against Greenland, Panama, Canada and the use of tariffs against America’s trade partners. But if there’s a prize for war, Trump would be a serious contender.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal