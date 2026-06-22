Paris AI action summit to Bharat Innovates: Reading India's digital diplomacy in France

If you landed at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris last week, then India would have been hard to miss. The arrival boards advertise the VivaTech and Eurosatory events in Paris; the screens by the baggage carousels flash the Bharat Innovates event in Nice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi headlined two of them as the marquee guest, on top of his G7 appearance at Evian, making India’s presence in France significantly visible.

India’s digital diplomacy has become sophisticated, sequencing bilateral, multilateral and market venues so each reinforces the next, writes Subimal Bhattacharjee.(PMO)

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Diplomatic visits are easy to over-read. So the useful question about Modi’s France leg is whether the tour’s structure revealed a real reordering of India’s most important European relationship. On the evidence, it did.

The bilateral summit at Nice was the first since the two nations elevated ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” in February; yet, the centrepiece was neither defence nor the Rafale follow-ons that have long anchored the relationship. Instead, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026, the first edition of the event held outside India. The substitution is the signal. When governments choose where to spend the scarce capital of a leaders’ summit, the choice states a priority. India is allocating it to innovation, not hardware.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | PM Modi at Paris event urges European tech firms to utilise India's talent pool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | PM Modi at Paris event urges European tech firms to utilise India's talent pool {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The full itinerary of Modi’s visit made the intent legible: a first-ever State Visit to Slovakia, the G7 at Evian on June 16-17, then Paris for VivaTech on June 18, where India arrived as “AI Country Partner” with its largest national pavilion. Nice, Evian, Paris formed a deliberate progression: bilateral showcase, multilateral norm-setting, capital market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The full itinerary of Modi’s visit made the intent legible: a first-ever State Visit to Slovakia, the G7 at Evian on June 16-17, then Paris for VivaTech on June 18, where India arrived as “AI Country Partner” with its largest national pavilion. Nice, Evian, Paris formed a deliberate progression: bilateral showcase, multilateral norm-setting, capital market. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is pertinent to understand how these events and participation matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is pertinent to understand how these events and participation matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} First, the visit converts a domestic asset into geopolitical leverage. India’s pitch has long rested on its digital public infrastructure (DPI). At VivaTech, Modi leaned on exactly these. But the interesting move is the shift from exporting public rails to exporting private innovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First, the visit converts a domestic asset into geopolitical leverage. India’s pitch has long rested on its digital public infrastructure (DPI). At VivaTech, Modi leaned on exactly these. But the interesting move is the shift from exporting public rails to exporting private innovation. {{/usCountry}}

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Nice [France], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with select investors and venture capitalists at the 'Bharat Innovates' event, in Nice on Sunday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

DPI travels easily because it is a template; transplanting firms like rocket-maker Agnikul Cosmos or model-builder Sarvam AI is harder, because it asks European capital to take equity-style bets on frontier Indian ventures in space, semiconductors and AI. The leaders’ joint endorsement functions as sovereign de-risking, substituting political trust for the market record these firms still lack. Whether that substitution holds is the real test.

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Second, the visit positions India as a third pole, but its value rests on a structural condition. As technology hardens into a US-China duopoly, Europe’s anxiety over chips, foundation models and data creates an opening. France, the EU’s loudest advocate of technological sovereignty, needs a democratic, scale-rich partner aligned with neither bloc. India’s leverage is its non-alignment combined with market size. This is mutual hedging: France against dependence on American and Chinese stacks; India against being shut out of rule-making rooms. The partnership is strongest while the bipolar squeeze persists, a condition India does not control; should Washington and Brussels reconcile their tech agendas, the third-pole logic weakens.

Third, the G7 let India shape AI governance from inside rather than absorb it from outside. At Evian, Modi arrived as co-chair of the 2025 Paris AI Action Summit and host of February’s India AI Impact Summit, pressing a distinct line of inclusive access, affordable compute and open models, and promoting India’s MANAV ethical-AI framework over Western templates. India lacks the frontier labs of the US or the regulatory weight of the EU, but by anchoring itself as the institutional voice of the Global South, it gains agenda-setting influence beyond its capability. Modi’s sideline bilateral with Donald Trump, covering AI, trade, supply chains and security, showed the same instinct in using a multilateral stage to advance bilateral leverage.

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Fourth, VivaTech is where diplomacy is tested against capital. India was VivaTech’s Country of the Year in 2022. Returning as AI Country Partner, days after the G7’s AI deliberations and with 80-plus deep-tech firms on the floor, was an attempt to compound visibility into commitment.

The proposition to European funds is coherent: a billion-user digital base, a maturing deep-tech ecosystem, and frameworks that lower risk. But this is where the strategy is most exposed. Investor appetite responds to returns, not communiqués, and India’s deep-tech firms still face thin late-stage funding, uneven exits and a regulatory climate foreign capital reads as unpredictable.

India’s digital diplomacy has become sophisticated, sequencing bilateral, multilateral and market venues so each reinforces the next. Whether it delivers depends on factors outside the choreography: capital depth, regulatory follow-through, and a bipolar geopolitics that may not stay in India’s favour. The week showed a government willing to keep ramping up on each to optimise on the domestic strength.

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Subimal Bhattacharjee is a policy adviser on digital issues and author of “The Digital Decades: Thirty years of Internet in India”. The views expressed are personal

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