Parliament isn’t the forum to settle political rivalries

The afternoon of November 8, 1793 was marked by a tragic event in the history of France. Marie Roland, the French revolutionary, philosopher, politician, and writer, was guillotined that day. “O Liberty, what crimes are committed in thy name!” were her final words. I recall these words of Madame Roland while observing the proceedings in Parliament; O democracy, what are they doing in your name?

How can our Members of Parliament (MPs) conduct themselves in such a manner in Parliament?

The general election concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had been in power for two terms, was denied a thumping majority for a third term, though it had everything on its side: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s capable leadership, the largest party organisation, and vast resources. The Congress, the largest Opposition party, was not in the reckoning. No one expected regional parties to be strong enough to challenge the BJP, but they proved to be the biggest obstacle to a sweeping victory for the party.

What message does this mandate give both parties?

To the ruling party, the clear message was that it will need to revisit its style of functioning. The lesson for the Opposition was to not be boastful. They have made progress, of course, but they have to put in significantly more effort to return to office.

The first test of whether these parties have learnt these lessons came in Parliament. So who passed, and who failed the test?

Perhaps you, like me, were shocked by the debate over the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament. The ruling party appeared to be contemplating an attack as a defensive measure after failing to achieve the desired results. For the first time, the ruling party passed a censure motion against the conduct of the Opposition, in the opening session itself.

The Opposition, too, appeared to be in the mood for retaliation rather than resistance. A speech given by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, a skilled orator, is an example. Her style is outstanding, and her articulation sharp. She spoke logically and pointed out that the government had paid a high price for its mistake of expelling her from the House the last time. Mahua said, “The last time I stood here, I was not allowed to speak. But the ruling party has paid a heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP. “Mujhe baithane ke chakkar me, janta ne aapko 63 seats par permanently baitha diya” (Termination of my House membership cost you 63 seats in the general election). Similarly, more than a hundred MPs who were previously suspended or disenfranchised for alleged “indecent conduct” were retaliating. As a result, Opposition members of both Houses were targeting the treasury benches.

Shouldn’t the leaders of the ruling alliance and the Opposition engage in some serious thought in this House during the next five years?

They have many matters to discuss. They live in New Delhi, and until last week, the Capital was parched. Now the rains have brought devastation rather than respite to the Capital. In just hours, the Capital became a reservoir. More than half a dozen people died and property worth crores of rupees was destroyed. This was the same metropolis where, in the summer, blood was shed for water.

If the city where our parliamentarians dwell is in such a state, how can we expect Parliament to project visions of happiness for their constituents? Many issues of national concern require both sides to reach a consensus. How can this be expected when personal grudges and animosity have gained the upper hand?

The trend of retribution and retaliation is not limited to within the House. Politics is evolving in different ways across the country. An example is the action taken by the new regime in Andhra Pradesh against the deposed Jagan Mohan Reddy in June. Reddy once imprisoned Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently the chief minister. Naidu is now hellbent on destroying Reddy. Similarly, in Karnataka and Telangana, there have been charges that the Congress is dealing with its opponents the same way that it has accused the Centre of doing.

The behaviour of our politicians, both within the House and outside, does not augur well for the future of our democracy. This trend needs to be halted. However, the pressing question remains: Who will take the initiative to put an end to it?

The answer is that, actually, it is the job of none other than our “honourables”.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal