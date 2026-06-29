Play. It prepares us for learning and life

There are familiar sounds that echo across every childhood — the thud of a ball on dusty grounds, the laughter of children racing through narrow lanes, the rhythm of skipping ropes, marbles, songs and stories. Children making sense of the world through play is one of the earliest ways in which learning begins. Writing as UNICEF Regional Ambassador for South Asia, Tendulkar expresses concern that children today have fewer opportunities to play because of shrinking open spaces, increasing academic pressure and growing screen time. (Representative) I recall how, as a young boy, I spent hours playing under the watchful eye of my coach. He would place a one-rupee coin on the stumps and challenge the bowlers to get me out. If they managed, they got the coin; if I stayed unbeaten, it was mine. Those coins remain my most treasured possession — they taught me focus, perseverance, and the determination to keep improving. ALSO READ | Those who target schools, children with impunity must be held into account: India tells UNSC Long before scoreboards, stadiums, and international cricket shaped my life, I learnt through play. I learnt teamwork before I understood leadership. I learnt resilience by losing games and built confidence by trying again. Like millions of children around the world, I discovered that play was not merely recreation. It was preparation for life itself. Today, through my association with UNICEF, I believe this message is more important than ever. Across the world, childhood is changing. Open spaces are shrinking. With academic pursuits and time spent online, the space and opportunity for children to play freely, imagine fearlessly, and interact meaningfully are reducing.

India’s National Education Policy 2020 recognises the importance of play-based learning for young children. (Representative)

Neuroscience and the science of learning affirm the same truth: When children play, they learn for life. Through play, they build language, strengthen attention, develop self-regulation, practise problem-solving and learn to relate to others. This shapes readiness for school, participation in classrooms and the ability to learn. ALSO READ | How a mother is rewriting India’s parenting playbook The first eight years of life are among the most important in human development. During these years, the brain develops more rapidly than at any other stage of life. Research referenced in the WHO-UNICEF Nurturing Care Framework suggests that over 85% of brain development occurs before the age of six. Early years shape the foundations of physical health, emotional security, language, curiosity, confidence and social understanding. They establish the basis for foundational learning: the ability to listen, communicate, focus attention, remember, reason and engage meaningfully in early literacy and numeracy. India’s National Education Policy 2020 recognises the importance of play-based learning for young children. This is an important shift in emphasis, making play central to foundational learning in anganwadi and early grades. Classrooms are increasingly becoming spaces for joyful learning, where children learn by doing, exploring, and playing. Addition is fun when taught as play with marbles; language and confidence through role play and shapes and colours through the immediate world around them. Songs, stories and movement bring lessons to life, transforming classrooms into vibrant spaces filled with curiosity, participation and engaged young minds.

Songs, stories and movement bring lessons to life, transforming classrooms into vibrant spaces filled with curiosity, participation and engaged young minds. (Representative)