The Modi-Takaichi era dawns in India-Japan ties

Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi paid her first official visit to India, after assuming office last October. The outcomes of this visit can be captured through two keywords: “strategic convergence” and “younger sister”.

During Sanae Takaichi's visit, the two leaders concurred to call each other “elder brother” and “younger sister”. (DPR PMO)

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The leaders’ joint statement characterised the relationship between the two nations as a “partnership of strategic convergence and trust for shared growth, prosperity and resilience”. Building on the decade-long progress made under “special strategic and global partnership”, both sides concurred on advancing their strategically convergent partnership. Strategic convergence signifies that the relationship has evolved beyond merely sharing strategic interests.

The other keyword is “younger sister”. During this visit, the two leaders concurred to call each other “elder brother” and “younger sister”. At the joint press statement’s opening, PM Narendra Modi warmly called PM Takaichi his “chhoti behen” (younger sister), a memorable moment to which she responded in kind. The two leaders cultivating such a close relationship is one of the greatest achievements of this visit.

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Japan’s importance to India rests on three pillars for “Viksit Bharat”: a reliable partner for economic development, a strategic partner for security interests, and a trusted partner rooted in cultural bonds.

With the opening of the Takaichi-Modi era, I would like to place priority on five key areas.

First, advancing policy coordination across the Indo-Pacific region: The two leaders reiterated the synergy between India’s MAHASAGAR and Japan’s updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). PM Takaichi emphasised that each country must have resilience and capabilities to have freedom to decide for themselves and become stronger and more prosperous together. Aligning perspectives and understanding at all levels and advancing third-country cooperation — such as the trilateral Track 1.5 policy dialogue with the Philippines — remain crucial. Japan and India may explore more trilateral/minilateral dialogue with third countries in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders underscored the importance of Quad collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperating towards an early convening of the next Quad leaders’ summit.

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Second, deepening security and defence cooperation, especially in maritime security: The two countries announced their commitment to advancing defence equipment and technology cooperation under the Make in India initiative and promoting collaboration in areas including naval maintenance, repair, and overhaul. An agreement in principle has also been reached on the technical collaboration regarding the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN). Japan and India will steadily advance cooperation in these areas, including through the 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting by the end of this year.

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Third, expanding practical cooperation on economic security: The two leaders announced the Joint Declaration on Economic Security Cooperation. As India’s first such declaration with any country, it demonstrates our deep bilateral cooperation. The private-sector’s strong interest is driving concrete collaboration across five key areas — semiconductors, critical minerals, ICT, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. We will continue to promote concrete projects in areas such as semiconductors, AI, and clean energy. Alongside government-to-government and business-to-business dialogues, a new Track 1.5 Dialogue will further institutionalise our economic security cooperation.

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Fourth, promoting concrete industrial and innovation initiatives: We are steadily progressing toward the 10-trillion-yen Japanese investment in India target, with 2 trillion yen already announced since 2025. Attended by both PMs, the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum drew 700 business leaders from approximately 200 Japanese and 80 Indian companies, demonstrating strong business interest from both sides. The two leaders have also shared the view to accelerate private sector-led cooperation and investment in comprehensive mobility and acknowledged the importance of cooperation in the shipbuilding sector. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, reaffirmed by both leaders as a flagship project, will steadily advance through bilateral cooperation between Japan and India, and both sides will continue to work closely together. We aim to leverage the proposed Japan-India Business Week, led by the PM’s Office to drive further investments through business environment improvements and actively supporting corporate matchmaking.

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Fifth, translating the partnership of trust into concrete actions through the 75th anniversary of Japan-India diplomatic relations in 2027: To commemorate next year’s milestone anniversary, we will launch key initiatives, including the late-April Japan- India Week, pop culture, intellectual and youth exchanges, and sports.

Focusing on these five areas, we will further enhance the strategic convergence between Japan and India in the Takaichi-Modi era. Looking ahead to PM Modi’s visit to Japan next year, we remain fully committed to deepening the Japan-India partnership.

Ono Keiichi is Japan’s ambassador to India. The views expressed are personal