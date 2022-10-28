Policies and People | Is the wildlife act criminalising forest communities?

Forests in India have always been contested places, and the relationship between forest officials (in charge of "conserving" forests) and local communities (who are dependent on jungles for their lives and livelihoods) is often strained and uneasy.

One of the primary laws that govern this asymmetrical relationship between forest department officials and forest dwellers is the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 (WLPA), which protects India's diverse natural heritage.

However, the WLPA, since its enactment, promoted "fortress conservation" that creates a separation of forest spaces without human habitation, thereby putting pressure on forest-dwelling communities to resettle in spaces outside forests.

And, often this act has been used by forest authorities to harass pastoral communities and forest dwellers across India, who are often dirt poor, illiterate and have no means to access proper and effective legal resources to defend themselves.

New working paper

Earlier this week, I came across a new working paper that evaluates how much wildlife policing, using the provisions of WLPA, is criminalising the lives and livelihoods of Dalits, Adivasis, Bahujan, and Vimukta communities. The final report will be out in November.

The research is done by the Criminal Justice and Police Accountability Project (CPA Project), a grassroots litigation-research-based initiative based in Bhopal. The CPA researchers have three questions: Who is criminalised by the WLPA? What kind of activities are prohibited by the law? And the impact of such criminalisation on forest-dependent underprivileged communities in Madhya Pradesh (MP)?

There are two reasons why the CPA team focused on MP: First, it is the second-largest state in India with regards to forested areas and has some of the largest protected areas in the country, and second, it has the highest tribal population in the country, ie over one in five people belong to a Scheduled Tribes community.

The CPA team studied 1,414 forest offences from 2016-20 (from registers maintained by the forest department), 780 arrests from 2011-2020, and 129 FIRs from 2016-2020.

To supplement their quantitative findings, a qualitative study documenting the experiences of criminalisation faced by communities from the villages in the districts of Balaghat and Mandla adjoining the Kanha National Park (the oldest Protected Area in MP also accounting for the highest number of offences in a Protected Area) was also done.