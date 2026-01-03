Spin in speech lights up the conversation

When I was a young teenager in the late 1960s, the 21st century felt like science fiction. If George Orwell’s 1984 was still far into the indefinite future, an altogether new century was unimaginable. No one I knew had even thought about it. Probably not even in their dreams. And now here we are in 2026. Not so long ago, that would have been unbelievable. I can’t help but feel that there is something wondrous about being in 2026. It’s like a journey into a future I once thought was far far away. (AFP)

For a start, I can’t help but feel that there is something wondrous about being in 2026. It’s like a journey into a future I once thought was far far away. If, in the 1970s and 80s, a time machine could have transported me into the second quarter of the next century, I wouldn’t have known what to expect. Yet, it feels surprisingly similar. Life has changed — how could it not? — but it feels the same. I’m still me and I haven’t altered. Older, greyer, crankier no doubt, but still the same person and personality. Is that what they call overcoming the challenge of time? The years roll by, but you stay in control of your essential self.

So, four days into the new year, what can we expect of the next 361? To say we don’t know is to state the obvious. If we did, it would erase the surprise of life. But there are patterns and habits that can light our way into the future. Of course, things will be different and a lot will change, but much will also stay the same.

I find the year always starts slowly. January and February take their time to roll by. The winter chill makes the days seem longer. Spring lifts spirits and the air begins to feel cheerful. But it’s with summer that time starts to gallop. May to September flash past. October is spent reminiscing about the holidays that have just ended. November looks forward to Christmas and December is when the festive spirit takes over.

Is it the predictability of this pattern that makes us creatures of habit? We develop routines that, unconsciously perhaps, but still inevitably, repeat themselves. We may develop, we certainly grow older, but we still do the same things we’ve done many times before. I guess this is why we look forward to some events, dread others, and dismiss many as boring. The past has taught us what to expect. 2026 will be no different.

I always start the year with a vow. It’s something I’ve done since I was 18. The resolutions have taken many forms. I’ve promised to exercise daily, give up smoking, stop swearing, or just be soft-spoken and curb my impetuous temper. For the first few weeks, I’m diligent and resolute in sticking to the promise. But come March, my will starts to flag, and by April, I’ve given up. I doubt it will be different this year.

For 2026, I’ve set myself a unique if interesting challenge. It’s certainly eccentric and idiosyncratic. And it could be the most difficult vow of all to fulfil. I’m going to stop telling little fibs!

Let me add I’m not an incorrigible liar. I don’t tell whoppers. But I do gild the lily, embellish, exaggerate, and make false excuses. It is not planned or deliberate. It tends to happen unthinkingly. Even, at times, out of habit. But isn’t that what makes conversations interesting?

So, can I become precise and measured, balanced, and accurate without sliding into dull and boring? After all, if you think about it, it is the spin in our speech that attracts attention. Can I curb that and still be worth listening to?

I don’t know, is the honest answer. Indeed, you’ll know before I do. If my columns start to pall, you’ll know I’ve succeeded. But if you keep reading, you can safely assume this is another new year promise I’ve reneged upon.

So, should I ask you to wish me luck? Or would you prefer I fail? I guess that will determine what you think of these sentiments.

Happy New Year.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal