State of India-Canada ties and the immigrant question

The recent pro-Khalistan separatist acts of violence and targeting of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton have resulted in a diplomatic fallout and disrupted the relationship between India and Canada. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi condemned the attacks and asked the Canadian government to “ensure justice and uphold the rule of law”. However, relations between the two countries have been disturbed since last year, when Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spoke about the alleged intelligence linking Indian agents with the killing of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India dismissed Trudeau’s assertion as absurd and motivated. In a tit-for-tat move, both countries expelled diplomats and issued advisories to their citizens. This friction between the two countries has caused extreme restlessness and anxiety among Indian immigrants and the diaspora in Canada. Recently, the Canadian government has tightened rules for international students and announced its new federal policy to limit immigration, citing economic pressures. Hundreds of Indian graduates are at risk of deportation and hence protested against this new policy (AP)

Canada has emerged as one of the top destinations for Indians migrating abroad. Its multiculturalism, high wages, decent employment opportunities, good living standards, social security, and education often attract Indian youth to choose Canada as their destination. Indian immigrants, comprising foreign workers, students, businessmen, and other groups, form the highest share of immigrants and a rapidly growing non-ethnic group in Canada. In 2021, one-third of Canadian immigrants were of Indian origin. According to the Government of Canada (2022), the number of Indians who became permanent residents in Canada rose from 32,828 in 2013 to 118,095 in 2022, and the number of applications for the same is still the highest, followed by the Chinese.

Over a period, Indian immigrants (brain gain) have critically contributed to the Canadian economy. Most International Mobility Programme work permit holders are Indians. The government of Canada claimed in 2022 that the enhancement and protection of diversity as a fundamental characteristic of Canadian society is codified in the Canadian Multiculturalism Act, and any discrimination is formally prohibited. The Indian diaspora in Canada is a heterogeneous, diverse, and sizeable community made up of Punjabis, Tamils, Bengalis, Gujaratis, Malayalis, Goans, Telugus, and Maharashtrians. They have significantly enriched the cultural-religious diversity and strengthened the inclusive social fabric of Canada.

The number of Indian students in Canada is sizeable and growing. The Canadian Bureau for International Education (2022) stated that out of the total international students (807,750) in Canada, 40% were from India, contributing over $4.9 billion to the Canadian economy in 2021. Most international students applying for new study permits are Indians.

However, the dispute between the countries has adversely affected the education and career prospects of Indian students presently in Canada and their families. Bhagyashree, a Pune-based parent whose daughter is currently pursuing education in Canada, says, “We perceived Canada as a safe destination, but recent incidents have created endless restlessness among parents and students. The education and careers of many students are at stake. I hope things will be normal soon.”

Recently, the Canadian government has tightened rules for international students and announced its new federal policy to limit immigration, citing economic pressures. Hundreds of Indian graduates are at risk of deportation and hence protested against this new policy. Canada also has ended the Student Direct Stream (SDS), one of its fast-track student visa programmes popular among Indian students. The SDS was launched in 2018 to help post-secondary students from 14 countries, including India, process their visas more quickly. The shutting down of SDS would adversely impact Indian aspirants seeking to pursue higher education in Canada.

India-Canada bilateral ties are underpinned by shared values of democracy, cultural diversity, expanding economic engagement, and long-standing people-to-people ties. Therefore, resolving the dispute between India and Canada is urgent, particularly considering Indian youth engagement in Canadian education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Not ensuring adequate safety for Indian immigrants and the Indian diaspora there may negatively impact the Canadian economy considering its dependence on Indians. Growing anti-immigrant sentiments, xenophobia and racism in Canada could have deleterious consequences for Indian immigrants. Therefore, it is a subject of deep concern.

S Irudaya Rajan is chair, and Kuldeepsingh Rajput is post-doctoral fellow, International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD), Kerala. The views expressed are personal