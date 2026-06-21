Street food as theatre stages its own reality

As the sun goes down, behind the tall glass buildings of Noida, the white-collared workforce swipes out and spills onto the streets. Most of them are still less costly than a tokenised AI subscription, so they can choose to walk out early — at 5:30 pm sharp — dangling their lunchboxes, waiting to be plucked by a shared auto-rickshaw and be deposited to the nearest metro station.

Street food is not just food, it’s theatre. (Unsplash)

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And under these metro-stops in North India, a street-food festival is hosted every evening. The cuisine is, of course, dominated by the states which historically failed to provide jobs to their youth. The hawkers just cater to the dominant demand. The moment they hear a Metro arriving overhead, the hawkers start working their kerosene stoves.

Commercial LPG has been “Hormuzed”; hence, as it gets darker, the hiss of the blue flames become the background music of such festivals.

Street food is not just food, it’s theatre. Each hawker is an artist, a choreographer, who has developed the muscle memory to pick up all the ingredients sequentially and mix them in the right proportion, in the shortest possible time It’s a dance. Just check how the bhel puri wala tosses chutneys in his tumbler, creates a mini tornado, then he deposits the greasy bhel on your quarter plate.

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Street food in India is no less than theatre, writes Abhishek Asthana. (Pexels)

{{^usCountry}} But there is no better show than what happens at the Chinese stall. The making of the legendary Indian chowmein. Based on the empirical evidence collected by this author, the chow tastes the best when you are actually present, standing within a three-foot radius of the hawker, watching the violence first-hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But there is no better show than what happens at the Chinese stall. The making of the legendary Indian chowmein. Based on the empirical evidence collected by this author, the chow tastes the best when you are actually present, standing within a three-foot radius of the hawker, watching the violence first-hand. {{/usCountry}}

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Imagine you are hungry. Whatever you had for lunch felt like a product of socialism aimed at removing some sort of societal inequality. Once you walk out in the evening, you see a Chinese stall. You are suspicious of the quality, but then you spot a cluster of decent-looking people, perhaps young professionals wearing full-sleeved shirts with IT company lanyards around their necks. They are polishing off their plates with a focus usually reserved for quarterly reviews.

You approach the wiry-looking guy behind the counter. You place an order for a “half plate.” He barely registers your request, as he is busy murdering a mountain of noodles with hellfire. His forehead glistens with sweat in the flickering, harsh light of a petromax lamp. He never takes his eyes off his wok.

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You patiently wait as the fumes of soy sauce, vinegar, and unidentified “secret” spices waft from the desi iron wok and enter your nostrils. Suddenly, the guy throws a handful of chopped veggies into his massive wok — a kadhaai that has likely seen more action than most battlefields. The vegetables sizzle as they touch the hot surface.

Then he picks up a bottle, inverts it, and slaps the base to add generous spurts of a questionable, neon-red chilli sauce into the kadhaai. Then, comes the violence. He tosses it all together. Endlessly. You get hungrier with every flick of his wrist. Each time you think, “Surely, it’s done,” he finds another reason to toss it further. It’s less of cooking and more of a ticketed performance where you happen to get a complimentary plate of “vej chowmin”. Nothing elevates the taste of Indian street food more than a typo on the menu.

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Everyone around the stall watches their “half/full plates” getting made. Nobody is checking their phone. In a country obsessed with construction, this is arguably the second-most watchable thing on the streets after “JCB digging.”

You spot a couple waiting, company lanyards around their necks, smiling throughout. “Bhaiya, hum dono ko thoda kam spicy,” says the girl; the chowmein guy acknowledges nothing, just like the last time. A budding office romance, baptised by chowmein fire.

Finally, it’s done. Half plates emerge from a tub, being manned by a teenage aide who likely arrived from the same village as the master chef last week. Then, magically, the chowmein-wallah distributes the kadhaai-full of noodles equally into all the waiting plates with a precision that would baffle a card-carrying Communist. Then someone throws a garnish of freshly-cut raw onion and your order is served with a thin plastic fork planted firmly in the centre. Those onions, against this spice bomb below, taste like sweet apples. It is a transformation of the mundane into the extraordinary.

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In a world that is increasingly becoming sanitised — delivered at your door in cardboard boxes through apps — the street food stall remains a bastion of reality. Street food dies after travelling 50 meters from its origin, what gets delivered home is just the corpse. Street food must be had on the street. It’s the one place where the CEO and the delivery boy stand on the same uneven pavement, breathing in the same spice-laden air, waiting for a wiry man, the master percussionist, to finish his masterpiece. The typo in the menu is not a bug, it’s a feature.

Abhishek Asthana is a tech and media entrepreneur, and tweets as @gabbbarsingh. The views expressed are personal

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