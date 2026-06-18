Can taste help people eat less? Experts explain why satisfaction may be the missing ingredient in healthy diets

For many people, sticking to a healthy diet isn’t just about willpower, it’s about whether the food feels satisfying. While low-sodium diets are often recommended to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, many people struggle to maintain them over the long term. Experts say satisfaction is key to long-term success in healthy eating. (Freepik)

According to Dr Anuja Agarwala, former Dietitian at AIIMS and Vice President of the Indian Dietetic Association, satiety goes beyond simply feeling physically full. (Also read: Why is kidney cancer often detected late? Oncologist shares early warning symptoms, risk factors and treatment options )

Importance of taste in maintaining healthy diets She shares with HT Lifestyle, “When we talk about eating behaviour, satiety is about much more than just physical fullness, it is also about emotional and sensory satisfaction. People don’t choose food based on nutrition alone; they return to meals that feel comforting, enjoyable and complete. This is one of the biggest reasons low-sodium diets often fail. Even when people understand the health risks associated with excess sodium, sustaining dietary change becomes difficult if food starts to feel bland or less satisfying,” she said.

Dr Agarwala explained that taste is deeply embedded in everyday food choices, particularly in India, where food is closely tied to culture, tradition and memory.

“In India especially, taste is deeply connected to culture, habit and memory, making satisfaction a key driver of long-term adherence. The real opportunity lies in shifting the conversation from simply reducing salt to rebuilding taste intelligently. This can be achieved through thoughtful taste design, ingredient combinations, cooking techniques, and taste enhancers such as umami-rich ingredients. The goal is to ensure healthier meals remain deeply satisfying, making it easier for people to adopt and sustain better dietary habits,” she added.