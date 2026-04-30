Stronger Indo-German ties central for industry, strategy

Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s recent visit to Germany could be a pivot in the evolution of Indo-German defence ties, providing a transition from sporadic engagement to a more deliberate partnership. For decades, cooperation between India and Germany in defence remained restricted, confined to niche areas such as naval engineering and select technology transfers. German restrictions on small arms and technology was an impediment too. What emerged from this visit is an ambitious framework that prioritises industrial collaboration, technological co-creation, and longer-term strategic alignment. Rajnath Singh’s visit was not merely a diplomatic engagement but a signal of intent. It suggests that Indo-German defence cooperation is entering a new phase, defined less by isolated transactions and more by sustained, technology-driven collaboration. (Reuters)

This shift has a growing recognition on both sides that defence partnerships today are no longer about straightforward procurement. Instead, they are increasingly about integrating industrial capabilities, sharing innovation ecosystems, and building resilience in supply chains. Germany’s evolving defence posture, particularly since its post-Ukraine “Zeitenwende”, has pushed Berlin to expand production capacity and diversify partnerships. India, meanwhile, is accelerating its efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing under its strategic autonomy framework. These parallel trajectories create possibilities of convergence.

A key outcome of the visit was the articulation of a more formalised structure for cooperation. Both sides are now seeking sustained industrial engagement. This includes encouraging German firms to establish roots in India’s defence manufacturing landscape, while opening pathways for Indian companies to participate in advanced engineering and system integration.The emphasis is on continuity, beyond transactional exchanges toward embedded partnerships. A similar approach was adopted when German defence minister Boris Pistorius visited Japan, Australia and Singapore in March.

The most consequential dimension of the visit focuses on the delayed submarine programme, Project-75I. This $8-billion initiative has renewed momentum, with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems the leading contender in collaboration with Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The significance of this project goes beyond the acquisition of six advanced submarines. It represents a potential anchor for a multi-decade partnership in one of the most complex areas of defence manufacturing.

Unlike earlier acquisitions, Project-75I is structured around substantial technology transfer, local production, and lifecycle sustainment. The German offer, centred on advanced conventional submarine designs such as the Type-212 family, includes sophisticated air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems that enhance underwater endurance and stealth. For India, this is critical: The ability to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing improves operational effectiveness in contested maritime environments.

Equally important is the industrial ecosystem that could accompany this deal. If concluded, the programme would entail not merely the assembly of submarines in India, but the gradual development of indigenous capabilities in hull fabrication, propulsion integration, sonar systems, and maintenance infrastructure. This could position Indian shipyards as regional hubs for submarine servicing and upgrades, extending the partnership well beyond the initial contract.

The strategic implications are significant. Submarine warfare remains a decisive domain in the Indo-Pacific, where stealth, deterrence, and sea denial capabilities are key to maritime security. By collaborating on submarine technologies, India and Germany would invest in a shared capability that aligns with their strategic interests: Germany’s in maintaining a rules-based maritime order, and India’s in securing its expanding naval footprint.

Beyond submarines, the visit opened avenues in emerging defence technologies. Discussions highlighted the potential for work in unmanned systems, particularly drones equipped with advanced sensors and autonomous capabilities. Germany’s strengths in precision engineering and sensor design complement India’s expertise in software integration and scalable manufacturing. Together, these capabilities could produce systems tailored not only for domestic use but also for export to third markets.

Another area gaining traction is defence electronics. Modern warfare increasingly relies on integrated networks of sensors, communication systems, and data-processing platforms. German expertise in radar and electronic systems aligns well with India’s push toward network-centric operations. Collaborative efforts in this space could range from next-generation surveillance systems to electronic warfare solutions capable of operating in complex environments.

Industry engagement formed a crucial pillar of the visit. Interactions between Indian officials and German defence manufacturers underscored a shift toward commercially viable partnerships. For German companies, India offers scale, cost advantages, and access to a rapidly growing market. For Indian firms, collaboration provides exposure to high-end technologies and integration into European supply chains. This mutuality of interest strengthens the durability of the partnership, making it less dependent on political cycles.

However, the path ahead is not without constraints. Germany’s export control regime remains stringent, and the transfer of sensitive technologies will require careful negotiation. Differences in procurement procedures and industrial standards could also pose challenges. Moreover, India’s existing defence relationships, with countries such as France and the US create a competitive landscape in which Germany must carve out its distinct role.

Despite these challenges, the broader trajectory is clear. The visit reflects a convergence of strategic priorities: Germany’s search for reliable industrial partners, India’s ambition to build domestic capabilities, and a global shift toward diversified defence supply chains. The submarine project, in particular, exemplifies this convergence.

In that sense, Rajnath Singh’s visit was not merely a diplomatic engagement but a signal of intent. It suggests that Indo-German defence cooperation is entering a new phase, defined less by isolated transactions and more by sustained, technology-driven collaboration. If the initiatives set in motion are carried through with consistency and political backing, the partnership could evolve into a significant pillar of both countries’ defence strategies, with implications extending well beyond the bilateral sphere into the Indo-Pacific.

Gurjit Singh is a former ambassador of India to Germany. The views expressed are personal