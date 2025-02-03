Synergy Between ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make America Great Again’

Political spaces are much like real estate - location is everything. The closer the position to the centre, the higher the value. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar was accorded a front-row seat at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20, reflecting positive prospects for strong India-US relations.

With the return to the White House, there are questions about how Trump’s second term will shape US foreign policy and, in particular, India-US relations. Trump’s foreign policy has always emphasised “America First”. However, his warm rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - first showcased during “Howdy, Modi!” and “Namaste Trump” - promises a unique diplomatic relationship between the world’s oldest and largest democracies. Their camaraderie has set a precedent, with Trump openly praising Modi as the “nicest human being” reflects a dynamic partnership that goes beyond symbolism.

Trump has been vocal about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. The Trump-Modi friendship prospects to strengthen economic ties and enhance strategic cooperation on counterterrorism and Indo-Pacific stability. This bond may amplify each other’s strengths, with India striving to become the world’s third-largest economy, and the US seeking reliable allies to counterbalance China’s growing influence.

Friendship with Dilemma in Immigration Policy and H-1B Visas

Modi’s pro-business approach aligns with Trump, strengthening their partnership. Trump’s appeal to Indian-Americans, traditionally loyal to the Democratic Party, has deeply influenced US domestic politics. The increasing alignment of Indian-Americans with conservative values has bolstered Republican influence within the community, which supports policies promoting business growth, deregulation, family-oriented culture, and lower taxes.

However, there exists a dilemma in the India-US relationship, particularly concerning immigration policy, which remains a key issue for Indian professionals. Trump’s previous administration imposed stricter H-1B visa requirements. These restrictions raised concerns across the tech sector, which relies heavily on skilled foreign talent. Any reintroduction of such policies could harm India’s talent pipeline and affect Indian professionals in the US. Yet, if the two leaders can find common ground, it could continue India to be a vital source of skilled labour for the American tech industry.

“Reciprocity” can play a crucial role in Economic and Trade Ties

Trade with Trump’s stance on “reciprocal taxes” can be tricky. During his 2016 presidency, Trump frequently criticised countries that imposed high tariffs on US goods, and India was no exception. Trump’s rhetoric around “reciprocity” suggests he may revisit tariff policies if they continue to perceive a trade imbalance. Increased tariffs could challenge Indian industries like IT, pharmaceuticals, and textiles that rely on the US market.

However, if Trump pushes for decoupling from China, part of his previous economic strategy, it could benefit India, potentially drawing more US investment into its manufacturing sector. This decoupling offers India a unique opportunity to position itself as a reliable alternative for American companies looking to diversify their supply chains.

An aligned approach in defence, security, and counterterrorism

India-US defence ties have grown significantly in recent years, with moves like the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). Under the Joe Biden administration, the GE-HAL agreement enabled the production of jet engines in India. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States was prioritised during Trump’s first term as a counterbalance to China. In a second Trump term, emphasis on Quad initiatives could reinforce India’s role as a key player in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Counterterrorism has been a common priority for Trump and Modi. In Trump’s first term, his “Peace through Strength” approach resonated with Modi’s longstanding call for a robust counterterrorism stance, paving the way for collaborative efforts to dismantle terror networks and enhance cross-border stability.

Trump’s focus on minimising US involvement in international agreements contrasts with Modi’s vision of a globally engaged India. For instance, if Trump presses for more equitable trade deals, the Modi government may seek to negotiate terms that open new avenues for Indian exports without compromising on domestic economic policies. Trump’s return to the White House and Modi’s continued leadership in India should prevail synergy in India-US relations.

Together they have the potential to redefine bilateral ties based on mutual economic growth, security, and strategic interests in an increasingly complex global landscape. The world will be watching how this partnership plays to shape the future of global diplomacy and economic cooperation.

-----------

Abhishek Roy Choudhury, German Chancellor Fellow, Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. Views expressed are personal.