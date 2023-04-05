AI may replace search engines. Is that good?

The internet’s great promise was democratisation through decentralisation. Unfortunately, this promise floundered in the last decade for reasons, such as inadequate oversight, Big Tech monopoly and real-world politics. If AI chatbots replace traditional search, it may hasten the end of this promise.

It’s hard to think of almost any tech advancement that caught the global imagination as quickly as generative AI, especially ChatGPT. These chatbots interact with users in a conversational manner, respond to user queries with succinct synthesised responses, keep track of what was said before, and answer follow-up questions. The result is a human-like interaction, which has shocked and enamoured the world.

However, there’s one pivotal distinction: Unlike human intelligence, which is built on understanding and creativity, GPT is based on probability, large language models (LLMs), which train on massive amounts of data to learn patterns and predict the most probable sequence of words. Consequently, it will occasionally provide confident responses that are inaccurate and biased. Nevertheless, ChatGPT’s popularity hints at a future where AI bots replace traditional internet search functions — a possibility that reportedly pushed Google to rush the release of its AI response, Bard.

Ruchi Gupta is executive director, Future of India Foundation.

The views expressed are personal