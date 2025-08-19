The lessons for India from the plastics treaty

In 2025, it is no longer up for debate: Plastics are polluting our planet — and our bodies. Microplastic fibres have been found in our lungs, breast milk, food, air, and oceans. Plastics are no longer just an environmental nuisance; they’ve become a public health crisis. Over 16,000 chemicals are used to manufacture plastics, most of which are unregulated and untested. More than 4,000 are already flagged as hazardous to human and environmental health. These have been linked to a wide range of illnesses — cancers, hormonal disruption, heart conditions, infertility, autoimmune diseases, and more.

The Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics, released on August 4, estimates that plastics cause disease and death across all age groups and cost the world over $1.5 trillion in health-related economic losses each year. That’s a bill no country can afford.

In response to mounting evidence, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) began negotiating a Global Plastics Treaty in 2022. The sixth round of talks (INC-5.2) in Geneva just concluded. Unfortunately, the treaty process has highlighted the deep failures of multilateralism. The treaty’s stated goal — to end plastic pollution, including its impacts on the marine environment, while safeguarding human health and ecosystems — has been interpreted so differently by different nations that it has lost its clarity. Not everyone agrees that reducing plastic production is necessary. But without reducing the pollutant, it’s impossible to prevent pollution.

Article 6, which goes to the heart of production and reduction, also failed to achieve consensus. While the need for a treaty is widely accepted, most countries refused to commit to binding global targets to reduce plastic production. That failure undercuts the entire agreement. A meaningful treaty would have tackled the full life cycle of plastics — from production to disposal. It would have included stronger bans on single-use plastics, plans to phase out toxic additives, and investment in safe, affordable alternatives. None of that made it through.

That said, the treaty does support a just transition for those affected. An estimated 20 million people globally, many of them in poverty, earn a living as wastepickers. A study by Chintan, Plan the Ban, found that 41-60% of wastepickers’ income in some Indian cities comes from plastic waste. As plastics are phased out, we must help these workers transition into new, green jobs. India’s Namaste scheme, recently extended to wastepickers, could play a key role. So could Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), by offering formal employment or support for new roles in decentralised waste systems. We also need to plan for others who depend on plastics — like fisherfolk who rely on nylon nets. A just transition needs to be intentional, inclusive, and well-resourced.

Which brings us to the question of money. Who will fund this transition? Who will support the shift to safer alternatives and clean up existing plastic pollution? It’s clear that financing is essential — from enabling a green economy for the poor to investing in innovation and scaling sustainable alternatives. If the climate finance struggle has taught us anything, it’s to manage our expectations. But we also know that without timely, adequate, and accountable funding, nothing will change. Global corporations with outsized plastic footprints must step up first. The disappointing outcome of the Plastics Treaty mirrors a broader global crisis: Profound loss of empathy, a lack of leadership, and an inability to act in the face of overwhelming evidence. But India must not get trapped in this wishy-washy treaty. We have too much at stake.

India’s plastic consumption is rising, and our 7,000-kilometre coastline remains dangerously exposed. We showed intent by banning several single-use plastics in 2022. But now we must take the next leap. Using fiscal tools to nudge behaviour and shift away from plastics is the most powerful — and difficult — step ahead. Strengthening our state pollution control boards to actually enforce existing rules is obvious. Investing in R&D for viable, scalable alternatives — especially for hard-to-recycle plastics like multilayer packaging, soiled plastics, and polymer-based textiles — is critical.

Supporting innovators working on plastic-free technologies and greening public procurement must become core strategies. Locally, empowering wastepicker-run Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) can help improve waste segregation and recovery, while giving wastepickers better access to material and markets. These efforts must be backed by Mission LiFE — putting traditional Indian ideas of sustainability to work for modern challenges.

We’ve made good progress in downstream waste management. But the time has come to confront the upstream challenge. India needs a mission-mode plan, with clear and measurable outcomes. This is no longer just about pollution. Our health and lives are on the line.

Bharati Chaturvedi is founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group.