IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / To tackle the water crisis, women’s leadership in water management is crucial
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
opinion

To tackle the water crisis, women’s leadership in water management is crucial

A study conducted on water supply projects in Gujarat in 2000 showed that when women were included in technical and decision-making capacities, there was a marked improvement in the impact of projects.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjiv Mehta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:05 PM IST

Water scarcity has been consistently considered as one of the top five risks by business leaders in the annual global risk report of the World Economic Forum. According to the United Nations, over two billion people live in countries experiencing high water stress. India alone has 88 million people who lack access to safe water, placing the nation at the centre of this global problem. Eighty per cent of India’s freshwater is used in agriculture, making it a critical resource for the livelihoods of farmers and the country’s food security. Farmers rely heavily on groundwater through wells and tube-wells. The crisis created by large-scale groundwater extraction needs concerted and scaled-up water management efforts in rural India.

The water problem runs deep, and to address it, it is crucial to identify and mobilise the right agents for change. Women constitute 37% of the agricultural workforce — with nearly 100 million involved in the sector. Several studies, as well as our institutional experience, have revealed that women spend twice the number of hours that men do, working on fields in the cropping season. With men increasingly migrating out of their villages, women are now working in farms alongside managing their homes — both of which need them to plan for and use water judiciously. Considering their high stakes in ensuring water security, women are well poised to champion change.

Women engage with the issue of water in different avatars — as farmers, panchayat members, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers and extension workers. This gives makes them well-suited to leading water management programmes. For instance, apart from their presence in agriculture, women have a significant representation in governance. At least 43% of elected representatives in local bodies such as panchayats, are women. Women’s participation in MGNREGS is high and stands at almost 55%.

They have also demonstrated their ability to mobilise funds from the government. In a project in West Bengal, women influenced the government to release MGNREGS funds to construct water supply structures that created an additional water potential of 7.4 billion litres and benefitted 35,000 women, Unicef’s work in India has also proved women’s prowess at mechanical work. In Jharkhand’s Lava panchayat, women formed a diverse group from across every panchayat to maintain 450 pumps. They even ran their village spare stores and met the domestic water needs of 130 villages. In this endeavour, they were more efficient and were able to resolve issues more quickly than their male counterparts.

A study conducted on water supply projects in Gujarat in 2000 showed that when women were included in technical and decision-making capacities, there was a marked improvement in the impact of projects. Women have also shown an eagerness to adopt new technologies, explore sustainable farming methods and spread awareness among their families, making them excellent potential water champions. A 2017 study, which explored the role of women farmers in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, reported that women-led collectives have driven changes in cropping practices, and demonstrated a bigger willingness to switch to organic inputs and grow climate-resilient crops that consume less water.

Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. This heavily-invested, yet relatively unrecognised, demographic of women farmers are likely to power the next frontier of positive change. The idea that diverse leadership teams create better and more innovative outcomes is not new. Several organisations have deployed winning diversity programmes to deliver breakthrough business results, endear themselves to an increasingly conscious set of consumers and attract the best talent. With an already strong presence of driven and aware women in agriculture, the same principles can well be the key to accelerating India’s journey towards water security.

Sanjiv Mehta is chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The degree of sobriety, political maturity and commitment to the federal principle that is necessary for a harmonious construction of responsibilities is lacking in India. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The degree of sobriety, political maturity and commitment to the federal principle that is necessary for a harmonious construction of responsibilities is lacking in India. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

The Union versus Delhi, Act II, Scene 1

By Yamini Aiyar and Partha Mukhopadhyay
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The attempt to change the Capital’s governance structure raises a fundamental question — what should be the nature of the Indian Union?
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, Mumbai, December 22, 2020 (REUTERS)
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, Mumbai, December 22, 2020 (REUTERS)
opinion

Looking back at the lockdown and India’s Covid-19 journey

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The pandemic cannot be stopped only with government efforts. We have to be alert at all times until the pandemic is declared to be well and truly over. And this is not likely to happen for quite a while.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
opinion

To tackle the water crisis, women’s leadership in water management is crucial

By Sanjiv Mehta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:05 PM IST
A study conducted on water supply projects in Gujarat in 2000 showed that when women were included in technical and decision-making capacities, there was a marked improvement in the impact of projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The evolution of Delhi’s governance structure

By Shakti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A recent amendment will dilute the powers of the elected government. But there is a long history, and global context, of the challenges of governance of a capital city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
opinion

Lifting the morale of citizens is key to economic recovery

By Raghu Raman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Most armies of the world follow a version of the British Defence Doctrine that lays down Ten Principles of War, the first of which is “Selection and Maintenance of Aim”. If the national aim is to achieve quick economic recovery, then we need to remember that the second of the Ten Principles is “Maintenance of Morale”, without which no war, including the one against Covid, can be won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
opinion

Engaging the world on Indian democracy

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Criticism of India’s degraded democracy is neither unproven nor unwarranted. According to NCRB, cases of sedition have increased 165% between 2016 and 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

End the silence on the abuse of the male child

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:53 PM IST
It is silence that emboldens the perpetrator. Boys have to be told by trusted adult figures that admitting to abuse is not a sign of weakness or taken to mean that they were complicit. It is time to end the silence on the abuse of the male child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
opinion

Five ways to beat the second wave of Covid-19

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The situation today is more alarming than it was a year ago, when India went in for a lockdown. A set of immediate measures is needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
opinion

The core issue is representation

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Who can quarrel with free washing machines, except to point out that it reiterates a belief in what male-dominated parties hold to be woman’s true place? Someone should tell them, it’s not behind the spin cycle. It’s in the House. And it’s time women voters delivered that message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The transformation of Uttar Pradesh

By Yogi Adityanath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
On March 19, we complete four years of our pledge to realise the aspirations of 240 million people of India’s largest state, with endless possibilities of progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back.” This is, undoubtedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy bumper sticker. It is this simple, clear, and irrevocably direct message that the US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, brings to India on March 19, as he touches down in New Delhi for a short visit. (REUTERS)
America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back.” This is, undoubtedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy bumper sticker. It is this simple, clear, and irrevocably direct message that the US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, brings to India on March 19, as he touches down in New Delhi for a short visit. (REUTERS)
opinion

The centrality of defence in India-US ties

By Rudra Chaudhuri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Austin’s visit is an opportunity to develop military-to-military ties, enhance joint training, and deepen discussions on the import of emerging technologies
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be fair, Rahul Gandhi has shown no signs of changing the stance he took while demitting office as party chief. He remains convinced that the de jure leadership must move out of the Gandhi family domain. The hiatus between what he thinks and what his mother wants is an open secret. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
To be fair, Rahul Gandhi has shown no signs of changing the stance he took while demitting office as party chief. He remains convinced that the de jure leadership must move out of the Gandhi family domain. The hiatus between what he thinks and what his mother wants is an open secret. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

In the Congress, the Nehru-Gandhi family has to sit out or step up

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Truth be told, what the Congress needs is the utility, not as much the individual loyalty, of leaders with proven capability. Many among the Group of 23 who sought election-driven intraparty reforms have been assigned duties for the upcoming assembly polls. Why the rest of them are out in the cold remains unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Himalayas-Hindu Kush region (known as the Third Pole because of the amount of water stored as ice) is home to 10 major river systems (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The Himalayas-Hindu Kush region (known as the Third Pole because of the amount of water stored as ice) is home to 10 major river systems (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

Save the Himalayan river systems

By Arunabha Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
They are under stress. It’s time to devise a new development pathway and decentralise water governance in the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among other measures, the bill equates the term “government” in any law made by the legislative assembly to mean the Lieutenant- Governor (L-G). Importantly, the bill says that Delhi government will have to seek the opinion of L-G before it takes any executive action, whether by the Cabinet or individual minister. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Among other measures, the bill equates the term “government” in any law made by the legislative assembly to mean the Lieutenant- Governor (L-G). Importantly, the bill says that Delhi government will have to seek the opinion of L-G before it takes any executive action, whether by the Cabinet or individual minister. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

On Delhi, the Centre’s move goes against the spirit of federalism

By Niranjan Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
In short, the principle of subsidiarity demands that India’s national government take some cues from global trends and cede more powers to the city government in capital territory. The current bill by the Centre not only betrays the concept of “cooperative federalism” often espoused by the Union government, but will further complicate governance in India’s fastest growing mega-city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those who contend that Quad is simply a talk shop have not been paying sufficient attention to its accompanying activities.
Those who contend that Quad is simply a talk shop have not been paying sufficient attention to its accompanying activities.
opinion

Locating Quad in geopolitical history

By Dhruva Jaishankar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Despite last year’s quadrilateral Malabar exercises and the recent announcement of new working groups, Quad cooperation on naval interoperability, critical technologies, and Covid-19 had been manifest previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP