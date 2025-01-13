Toolkit for India to take the lead in the 6G race

If you are reading this article on a wireless device, then a complex set of interdependent, multi-component technologies are at work. These technologies come together as technical standards based on patent-protected inventions. Technical standards are ubiquitous and ensure seamless functionality in devices we use daily.

A smartphone, for instance, contains hundreds of thousands of patents, which demonstrates industrial-grade technology innovation where functions such as camera, memory, sensors, touchscreen, and apps rely on underlying standards (4G/5G, Wi-Fi, audio/video codecs) ensuring interoperability. This interoperability — which makes a device smart, extends beyond the smartphone to wearable devices, connected cars, and IoT.

Standard development allows patent holders to propose solutions in open standard development forums. Patents for tech deemed essential to a standard (Standard Essential Patent or SEP) must be licensed on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

The global tech industry, academia, and government bodies collaborate in standard development, which is inherently risky, uncertain, and expensive. A consensus-driven tech-adoption process fosters innovation, interoperability, and inclusivity in the participating organisations (innovators and implementers) that have varying expectations, priorities, and commercial interests. Standard Development Organisations (SDO) like India’s TSDSI, the European Union’s ETSI, and the United States’ IEEE create and promote technical, industrial, or regulatory standards to ensure product/service uniformity and quality. SDOs balance the incentives for stakeholders by facilitating voluntary participation in standard development. This results in better, cheaper, and accessible technologies.

Consensus-driven deliberations in these forums have enabled rapid technological evolution from 2G to 5G within three decades, democratising the development of new technology. A FRAND licensing regime ensures access to standardised technologies at a reasonable price while offering fair compensation to patent owners furthering next-generation technologies.

For India, embracing and contributing to open technical standardisation is key to maintaining its global position in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exports. There is an opportunity for our manufacturers to export worldwide. Indian SEP holders can monetise their SEPs to fund research and development (R&D). Our manufacturers can leverage the FRAND licensing system. For this, we need to contribute to international standard development with our own indigenously developed technologies. A robust and unambiguous understanding and enforcement of Intellectual Property (IP) is necessary for this.

In 2023-24, the Indian Patent Office granted a record 100,000 patents. India has consistently performed well in the Global Innovation Index 2024 and ranked first in global exports of ICTs. The World Trade Organization revealed that India managed to outpace China in digital services in ICT exports in 2024.

Advancements in wireless technologies have increased internet penetration and mobile broadband subscriptions. Over 95% of villages in rural India now have access to 3G/ 4G networks. Despite the strides made by India, a lot more is needed to sustain a leadership position in digital payments, online banking, connected devices, and access to online government services. Some spokes must be removed from the wheel, such as shortage of skilled R&D personnel, slow knowledge creation in basic and applied science, and dismal R&D spending which is presently at 0.3% and 0.2% of GDP by the public and the private sector, respectively.

This results in two adverse outcomes. One, India lacks a presence in global R&D-intensive industries such as tech hardware, electronics, health care devices, and industrial engineering; two, most Indian firms rely on manufacturing rather than innovating.

The government’s aim to achieve 10% of all 6G patents and 1/6th of contributions to global standards reflects India’s global ambitions. A four-pronged approach is needed to realise this. First, Indian innovators, even startups, need policies that promote R&D and enable participation in SDOs as SEP holders. Second, the ICT sector must support open international standardisation and FRAND licensing to access global markets. Third, foster a culture of innovation and negotiation, a process already laid down by Indian and international courts. Fourth, actively contribute to technical standards, and IP protection, and engage in FRAND licensing.

The future of connected and smart devices requires the co-creation of new technologies and collaboration in standard development. 2025 is an inflexion point. For collaborative and accessible technological advancement, all eyes are currently on India.

Ashish Bharadwaj is professor and founding dean, BITS Law School Mumbai under BITS Pilani.The views expressed are personal