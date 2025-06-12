Train to Kashmir runs on the track of trust and hope

For more than a century, the idea of a railway to Kashmir remained a dream postponed by wars, terrain, and political hesitation. Now, with the completion of the Katra-Baramulla section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), India has stitched together one of its most difficult geographies with steel, stone, and unshakable will.

It is a quiet but profound moment in India’s relationship with Kashmir — a moment when the promise of inclusion is made tangible, and the long shadow of distance is finally lifted. That the rail link now stands completed — after nearly four decades of construction — is testament to what sustained political commitment, technological daring, and ground-level grit can achieve.

This has deep economic implications, of course. For Kashmir’s farmers and horticulturalists — especially those growing apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron — reliable, all-weather connectivity opens access to national markets. Goods that once risked spoilage on snow-blocked roads or faced high costs on air freight can now move quickly and cheaply by rail. Early estimates suggest that farmers could see a 20-30% rise in earnings, thanks to reduced wastage and improved market access.

Tourism, long a pillar of Kashmir’s economy, also stands to gain. The rail line offers a safer, more comfortable alternative to the treacherous Jammu-Srinagar highway and expensive flights. This will make the Valley more accessible to middle-class families — boosting hospitality services, transport operators, guides, and craftspeople. If managed well, the railway could herald a renaissance in travel-led employment and small enterprise.

Even during construction, the USBRL was a generator of jobs. Over 14,000 workers were employed, 65% of them locals. Now, with operations beginning, station-linked services, maintenance, logistics hubs, and new business clusters are expected to emerge. The USBRL features 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, piercing through the Shivaliks and Pir Panjal ranges. Among its standout achievements are the Chenab Bridge (the world’s highest railway arch bridge at 359 metres), the Anji Khad Bridge (India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge), and the country’s longest transportation tunnel, in Ramban district, stretching 12.77 km.

The sheer adversity under which the project was built makes it all the more remarkable. From landslides to harsh winters, from helicopter airlifts of machinery to tragic loss of life due to accidents and security threats—this railway has been forged under fire.

What makes this railway truly historic, however, is not just the stone it cuts through but the distance it helps close. For decades, the Valley has suffered not just geographical isolation, but emotional disconnection. It has often felt on the margins — talked about more than listened to, policed more than partnered. In that context, the arrival of a train is not just about movement. It is about meaning. A railway does not solve everything. But it signals something: It says, “You matter.” It says that Kashmiris, like citizens elsewhere, deserve connectivity, services, and opportunity. It transforms the station into a democratic space — one where economic aspiration and national inclusion meet.

In winter, when snow closes roads and flight prices soar, the train will be a lifeline. In summer, it will carry tourists, students, and goods. Year-round, it will carry a different message to the people of the Valley: You are not distant, you are central.

Beyond the immediate gains, the Katra-Baramulla line could inspire a new model of regional development — one that places the railway station at the heart of local transformation. If each station along the route — from Banihal to Qazigund to Sopore—becomes a nucleus of small enterprise, agro-processing, tourism services, and digital access, it could create what some planners call a “Railtropolis”, a rail-linked urban ecosystem that spreads prosperity without displacing people.

That is the next step: Ensuring that the train’s benefits ripple outward. Policymakers must anticipate regional imbalances — for instance, concerns in Jammu about being bypassed — and design supporting infrastructure, incentives, and safeguards. A railway can unite only if it uplifts all.

There is a certain poetry to this achievement. After years of conflict and contestation, a bridge taller than the Eiffel Tower now links two sides of a mountain once seen as insurmountable. A tunnel longer than any in the country now threads through the darkness to deliver light.

For the Indian Railways, the USBRL stands as a crowning accomplishment. For Kashmir, it is a return ticket to hope. For India, it is a reminder that inclusion begins not with slogans but with systems. Not with declarations, but with design. The train to Kashmir is not just a vehicle of travel. It is a vehicle of trust. And that, in the end, may be its most precious cargo.

Sarabjit Arjan Singh is former member, Central Administrative Tribunal and general manager (retd), Indian Railways. The views expressed are personal.