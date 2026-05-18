Undefeated: Why Vinesh Phogat will not back down

Days after she identified herself as one of the women who had accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, then the head of the Wrestling Federation of India, of harassing her sexually, Vinesh Phogat received a show-cause notice from the federation. Among the many charges along with ‘indiscipline’ and apparent anti-doping violations, she was asked to explain was “the loss of an assured Olympic medal for India” at the Paris Olympics, which the notice said, had caused “lasting reputational damage to Indian wrestling.”

Vinesh Phogat speaks to media after being disallowed from competing by the WFI in the National Open Ranking Tournament. (ANI)

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It takes a particularly perverse mind to hold Phogat responsible for the biggest heartbreak of her career. The disappointment was so real, so visceral, that it prompted her to announce her retirement on social media.

The show-cause notice arrived on May 9, two days before what would have been Phogat’s first public appearance on the mat at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan’s former constituency, now represented by his son.

Aware of the security risks and knowing there was every chance the WFI would not relent, Phogat arrived in Gonda with her own security and husband, Somvir Rathi. But, as expected, WFI president Sanjay Singh shrugged. Rules were rules, he said, and under them, Phogat would have to first respond to the notice before an as-yet-unnamed committee decided if she would be allowed to compete.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the symbolism of a return to wrestling after her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, qualifying for the national meet was a crucial first step for Phogat to the Asian Games to be held in Japan this September. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the symbolism of a return to wrestling after her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, qualifying for the national meet was a crucial first step for Phogat to the Asian Games to be held in Japan this September. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That door is now closed to one of India’s most decorated wrestlers who burst onto the international stage as a plucky 19-year-old and went on to win 15 major international medals, including gold at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win both. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That door is now closed to one of India’s most decorated wrestlers who burst onto the international stage as a plucky 19-year-old and went on to win 15 major international medals, including gold at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win both. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It’s not over yet—not by a long shot. The WFI has made sure the Asian Games are out for her, but she still has a chance to qualify for the World Championship in Bahrain in October this year. Will the federation keep finding reasons to block her? It’s too early to say, but sources say Phogat is exploring her legal options and will not go down without a fight. An Olympian dream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s not over yet—not by a long shot. The WFI has made sure the Asian Games are out for her, but she still has a chance to qualify for the World Championship in Bahrain in October this year. Will the federation keep finding reasons to block her? It’s too early to say, but sources say Phogat is exploring her legal options and will not go down without a fight. An Olympian dream {{/usCountry}}

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An Olympic medal has eluded Phogat since her first Olympics at Rio 2016, aged 21 when an ACL injury during the quarter-finals led to her being carried off the mat on a stretcher. In Tokyo 2020, she entered as the reigning world No. 1, the top seed in her weight category and an Asian champion. But dreams of a Olympic medal ended in a 9-2 quarter-final defeat.

Then came Paris.

Vinesh Phogat reacts after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in Paris 2024.

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In the semi-finals she defeated Yui Susuki, a wrestler who had until then been undefeated in 82 competitions since the start of her career. With that win, a silver medal for Phogat seemed assured.

But the next morning, she stood at the scales at 100 gm over the 50 kg limit in which she was competing. The previous night, she had had tried everything to shed the excess weight, including chopping off her hair. But the last 100 gm would not budge. Under the rules not only was Phogat disqualified, even the assured silver was taken away.

Distraught, she announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

She turned instead to politics, contesting and winning the Haryana assembly elections on a Congress ticket. In July 2025 she and her wrestler husband Somvir Rathi had a baby boy. She announced his birth on Instagram, “We’ve never known a joy like this.”

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In December, the now 31-year-old announced her return to competitive wrestling, making a strategic switch in her weight class to 57 kg, and marking a first step towards her goal: the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

“No Indian has so far returned to international wrestling after motherhood,” chief national women’s coach Virender Dahiya said. “She has a big heart. If she wants to stage a comeback, let her do it.”

Under International Testing Agency (ITA) rules, an athlete returning from retirement must undergo anti-doping tests within six months. These tests are unscheduled and athletes must submit their whereabouts so that they can be tested at any time. Missing the first two tests result in a warning, three missed tests a ban.

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Phogat missed the first test on December 18, 2025; apparently she was attending the Assembly. Under the rules, a first missed test is not grounds for disqualification.

The WFI says Phogat is ineligible to compete in domestic events until June 26. But Phogat insists she has been cleared to resume competition from January 1, 2026 by ITA as well as the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Vinesh Phogat vs Wrestling Federation of India

Vinesh Phogat (centre) flanked by Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia in January at Jantar Mantar. (Raj K Raj)

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Phogat’s battle with the WFI goes back to January 2023 when she and other wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik took to the streets in an unprecedented public protest against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

Assuring the wrestlers of justice, the government quickly appointed an inquiry committee led by Mary Kom. But when little appeared to have happened, the wrestlers returned in April to Jantar Mantar. Their demand: the police register FIRs based on complaints of sexual harassment made by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

women wrestlers

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On the day the new Parliament building was to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi, the wrestlers, reportedly planning a peaceful march, were detained by Delhi police. Images of the athletes being thrown to the ground and forced into buses drew condemnation in India and the world.

Spot the victor. A garlanded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with new president Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

And in fresh WFI elections, Brij Bhushan’s proxy Sanjay Singh emerged victorious. In the parliamentary elections too, while the BJP denied Brij Bhushan a ticket, it fielded his son, who coasted to an easy victory, instead. Brij Bhushan seemed unstoppable.

The court case against him received a setback when the minor retracted her complaint. But evidence in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan is now nearing completion; four of the six women have stood their ground, two others have turned hostile.

In most countries, Vinesh Phogat would have been a national treasure, not just for the medals she has won for India, not just for still being a nation’s hope for a 2028 Olympics medal but also for inspiring an entire generation of girls to take up sport professionally. If there is an akhada in every district in Haryana, then Vinesh Phogat has had a role in that development.

But for refusing to stay silent she is “paying the price of speaking up,” says senior advocate Rebecca John who is representing her and the other wrestlers in court.

A powerful, male establishment of sport officials cannot tolerate a woman athlete who will not keep quiet. There is a strong whiff of mala fide intent in demanding a response to a lengthy show-cause notice just days before Phogat’s return to professional wrestling. It’s as if the WFI and the men who run it know

Will the WFI keep brazenly blocking Phogat’s return in the belief that it has absolute power, or will it act in the larger national interest? It’s too early to say, but one thing is clear: she will not go down without a fight.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Namita Bhandare ...Read More Namita Bhandare writes on gender and other social issues and has 35-plus years of experience in journalism. She has edited books and features in a documentary on sexual violence. She tweets as @namitabhandare Read Less

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