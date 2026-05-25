What (yet another) death says about marriage and violence

Of the 16 women killed every day in India for dowry why has the death of Twisha Sharma on May 12 gripped us? Judgement day: Former judge Giribala Singh questions her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma’s choices. (Instagram, PTI)

We don’t yet know whether she was murdered ( as her family claims) or died by suicide (as her husband and mother-in-law claim). So, what is it about this death?

I can think of several reasons, not the least of which are her mother-in-law Giribala Singh’s regressive comments in media interviews. Speaking dispassionately, the head of Bhopal’s consumer forum and retired district judge, has no shortage of complaints against the wife of her son, advocate Samarth Singh. These include, drug use and mental health issues; past sexual history and an abortion; failure to pray and forgetting to water the plants. Wait, what? Twisha’s body is in the morgue and the mother-in-law is whining about her plants not being watered?

If the purpose of the media interactions was to gain public sympathy, then the move has backfired. Far from showing anything remotely resembling grief at the death of her daughter-in-law, here is an elder woman dredging up various instances of “bad behaviour”, including her past relationships, forgetting conveniently to question whether her son had any.

There is something depressingly familiar about the character assassination of a just-dead daughter-in-law. Giribala Singh is making it clear that in life Twisha was never enough. And in death she is somehow still to be blamed.

That this backward attitude comes from an educated, articulate woman, a judge no less, makes the stereotype of the wily mother-in-law only more real. But Giribala is not a caricature from a TV serial. She comes across as a calculating, flesh and blood version, using the media to paint Twisha as a mentally unstable woman and an unsuitable daughter-in-law as though that somehow mitigates the possible role of the marital family in her death.

The interviews also make clear that the powerful and the connected have a different expectation of justice delivery. Singh was granted anticipatory bail on May 15, hours after an FIR was finally lodged, under sustained pressure from Twisha’s family three days after her death.

Her father has now released a list of 46 people, including judges and a CCTV technician who he says Giribala spoke to in the aftermath of Twisha’s death. He claims that Giribala was present during the post-mortem examination and “attempts were made to tamper with the facts.” Under court orders, a second post-mortem, as demanded by her family, will now be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta is opposing Giribala Singh’s bail and the Supreme Court will later today look at possible institutional bias and procedural lapses in the aftermath of Twisha’s death.

Finally, after dodging police for 10 days after the death of Twisha, her husband Samarth Singh, showed up in a court in Jabalpur on Friday and was handed over to Bhopal police for interrogation. The Bar Council has suspended his license to practice and Giribala Singh has reportedly been removed from her post as head of the consumer forum.