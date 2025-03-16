When festivals become platforms of polarisation

I was feeling jittery on the day of Holi. The last fortnight had been full of ominous news. Two states had already witnessed clashes between two of the country’s largest communities. Is Holi, a traditional festival of love and universal kinship, fast becoming a relic of a bygone golden era? Is Holi as a traditional festival of love and universal kinship fast becoming a relic of a bygone golden era? (PTI)

To find an answer, let me take you on a tour down memory lane to the formative years of my journalistic career. I remember the time in the early 1980s when I would attend meetings organised by the district administration in police stations in Varanasi and Allahabad. They were called aman committee meetings. All the senior district officers along with many priests, sants, heads of the mutts, muftis and maulvis as well as important citizens of the city would attend these peace meetings.

Every year, after holding hours of discussions, the committee would arrive at the same conclusion that all the communities would celebrate Holi together. The officers, while maintaining utmost cordiality, never failed to issue veiled threats, albeit in sugar-coated words, casually mentioning that anyone who tried to act smart would pay a heavy price.

For the police, Holi became especially tenuous if it ever fell on jumma or Friday. It was easy to stoke communal tensions in both the communities in such situations. There were cities in North India that were notorious for riots during festival seasons. During the riots, radical elements in both the communities would pressure their people to economically boycott the other community. Within a few days, the bitterness would evaporate like camphor. We Indians are past masters in hobbling and then regaining our composure.

However, is there a concerted effort to break this iron solidarity and resilience today? The Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) data shows the year 2024 witnessed 59 communal clashes while in 2023 the number of such tragic incidents was 32. Within a year there was a spike of 84%: Thirteen people lost their lives and hundreds were left injured. Most of the clashes occurred during religious festivals.

The CSSS report further points out that four riots broke out during the Ram Lala consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, seven during idol immersion during Saraswati puja, four riots happened on Ganesh Utsav and two took place on Bakrid. The same institute published a report last year documenting the death of 11 people in 13 incidents that included Hindus, Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths.

Don’t you think it’s time to develop an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust? There’s another reason to insist. A dangerous trend is taking shape today where religious processions are turning into a show of force or projection of power. As the world descends into communal frenzy, India could have set a high bar of public conduct with its age-old traditions. However, exactly the opposite of this is happening.

A few days ago, a statement issued by a police officer went viral where he was saying Friday comes 52 times in a year while Holi is celebrated for just a day. Those who have an issue with colours can stay at home. He may have been misquoted. It’s possible that a deliberate attempt was made to distort the statement and damage the situation. However, the police is duty-bound to maintain order during the celebration of colours so that those who are observing roza or fast, offering namaz or organising other social or religious functions can do so without any fear or discomfort.

I was grappling with the news and its aftermath when a shocking social media post rattled me. It was a photo of a roadside kiosk with an appeal to buy things from those who can celebrate Eid with the money they earn. The message was clear. Was the person making an appeal unaware of the fact that it was an unconstitutional act? The Constitution of India prohibits you from actively and openly othering any community. Another aspect that disturbed me was that you need to take permission from the government departments to put up such kiosks. Was permission sought to erect such a kiosk? If yes, then who granted the permission? Has action against the guilty been initiated?

The Dainik Hindustan on March 12, 1950, wrote: “This year our biggest festival of joy and fervour, Holi, arrived at a time when throughout the country the bloody tales of torture and unimaginable violence against the minorities of East Bengal were echoing loudly. In such a charged atmosphere, incident-free Holi celebrations are something for which we should thank the people and the leaders alike. It’s a relief that despite constant provocation from Pakistan, our countrymen are exercising immense patience and celebrations of Holi, where no big incident took place, is a testament to their fortitude.”

It’s clear we didn’t stray from the path even after being singed by the towering infernos of Partition. People with a constructive outlook can draw solace as right now it’s critically needed.

Another factor begs our attention. Our relations with the Islamic nations are improving every day. Permission to build Hindu temples is being regularly granted. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Hindu temple built by the Swaminarayan Sanstha in Abu Dhabi. However, while lots of efforts are being invested to bring about cultural convergence globally, within the country tendencies to create cultural dissensions are gaining ground. Together, we need to deal with this monster as we did just in the aftermath of Partition.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal