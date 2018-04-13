2018 Commonwealth Games: Wrestler Bajrang Punia wins freestyle 65 kg gold

Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 65 kg wrestling final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Friday. Pooja Dhanda and Mausam Khatri settled for silver medals whilst Divya Karan won her bronze medal match.(CWG live updates)

The 24-year old Bajrang Punia beat Kane Charig of Wales on a technical superiority, thus winning India’s 17th gold medal at the Games.

Bajrang Punia barely looked troubled throughout the bout and cruised to an easy win, securing five technical points to end the match early.

However there was disappointment in store for Pooja Dhanda, who settled for a silver medal after losing 6-1 in the women’s 57 kg freestyle final to Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye.

Divya Kakran also added another medal to India’s kitty, winning her bronze medal encounter in the women’s freestyle 68 kg event, beating Sherin Sultana from Bangladesh.

Mausam Khatri lost in the finals of the men’s 97 kg freestyle final to South Africa’s Martin Erasmus and thus had to settle for a silver medal.

India have now won eight medals in wrestling in this year’s edition of the Commonwealth Games.