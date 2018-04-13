2018 Commonwealth Games: Boxers Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar settle for bronze

Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin had to settle for bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after losing his 56kg semi-final bout to Peter McGrail of England.

The 24-year-old suffered a 5-0 defeat to McGrail with all judges going with the Englishman.

Hussamuddin had previously beaten Boe Warawara of Vanuatu 5-0 and Everisto Mulenga of Zambia 5-0 to make his way to the semis.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: Babita Kumari criticises IOA for not giving tickets to her parents

McGrail will now face Kurt Walker of Northern Ireland in the final of the 56kg event.

On the other hand, Hussamuddin’s compatriot Manoj Kumar had to settle for a bronze as well after losing to another Englishman, Pat McCormack, in the 69kg semis.

Vikas Krishan, however, made it to the final of the men’s 75kg category after beating England’s Steve Donnelly.

Satish Kumar also assured at least another silver for India on Saturday after winning his +91kg semi-final against Seychelles’s Keddy Agnes.

Both the losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.