2018 Commonwealth Games: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil win gold, silver in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Tejaswini Sawant won her second medal of 2018 Commonwealth Games, finishing first in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final event on Friday and created a new Games record in the process. (CWG live updates)

Tejaswini’s final score of 457.9 set a new Commonwealth Games record and ensured she won her first gold medal of the Games.

In second position was young Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil, thus ensuring that India added two medals to their overall tally at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

This gold medal means the veteran Tejaswini Sawant has now won a total of seven medals in Commonwealth Games.

Apart from two gold medals in Melbourne 2006, she has two silver in 50m prone and 3-position pairs event in 2010, and a bronze in the 50m prone pairs.