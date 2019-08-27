AJ Styles to join AEW? Former WWE Champion gives clear answer

other-sports

Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman, in an ‘out of character’ interview, once, described AJ Styles as the best performer inside the squared circle. The 42-year-old wrestler fought all over the world and rose to the top. In 2016, he finally arrived to the scene in WWE, and within a year, became the World Heavyweight Champion, a title he has now earned twice.

Currently, the “Phenomenal One” is working as the leader of the heel faction “The O.C.” which features former tag-team Champions, Luke Gallows and Carl Anderson. Despite being one of the top stars in the industry at the moment, Styles has made it clear that the contract extension he signed earlier this year will be his last.

With AEW rising as a potential competitor to WWE as a professional wrestling brand, there were speculations that the current WWE US Champion might go into AEW or any other brand after the end of his contract. But in a new interview, Styles has re-affirmed that his current contract will be final and he will retire from pro wrestling afterwards.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory Podcast alongside OC pals Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Styles restated that he wishes to spend time with his family after completing his WWE contract, which comes to a conclusion in 2024.

“I had no doubt that you know this is what I was going to do for my career. It really was. And you couldn’t have told me any different. And I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last. This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids,” the wrestler said.

