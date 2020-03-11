e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / All England Championships: PV Sindhu storms into second round

All England Championships: PV Sindhu storms into second round

World number six PV Sindhu got the better of her Chinese counterpart Zhang Beiwen in straight games to enter the second round.

other-sports Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu.
File image of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu got off to a winning start at All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Wednesday.

World number six Sindhu got the better of her Chinese counterpart Zhang Beiwen in straight games to enter the second round. Sindhu beat World number 14 Beiwen 21-14, 21-17 to progress.

It was the 10th meeting between the two players with Sindhu improving the head-to-head record to 6-4. The last time they met was at the Korea Open where the American won in three sets.

Sindhu will now clash with Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21 21-11, 17-21 to top-seeded Chinese pair of Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang.

((With PTI Inputs))

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports