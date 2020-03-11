All England Championships: PV Sindhu storms into second round

other-sports

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:40 IST

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu got off to a winning start at All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham on Wednesday.

World number six Sindhu got the better of her Chinese counterpart Zhang Beiwen in straight games to enter the second round. Sindhu beat World number 14 Beiwen 21-14, 21-17 to progress.

It was the 10th meeting between the two players with Sindhu improving the head-to-head record to 6-4. The last time they met was at the Korea Open where the American won in three sets.

Sindhu will now clash with Korean Sung Ji Hyun for a place in the quarterfinals.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 13-21 21-11, 17-21 to top-seeded Chinese pair of Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang.

((With PTI Inputs))