e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / ‘Apprehensive’ Andy Murray mentally switched on for U.S. Open

‘Apprehensive’ Andy Murray mentally switched on for U.S. Open

The United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world and reported over 50,000 cases daily during the last seven days.

other-sports Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.
Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.(REUTERS)
         

Britain’s Andy Murray is still feeling “apprehensive” about travelling to New York for the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic but the former world number one says he is mentally preparing for the Grand Slam.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world and reported over 50,000 cases daily during the last seven days.

The U.S. Open, which is due to start on Aug. 31, will be held without spectators, and organisers are planning to set up a strict bio-security “bubble” around the tournament to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus.

“Four or five weeks ago, we were pretty sceptical about it,” Murray told British media. “But mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that.

“If it wasn’t happening, my schedule for practising, my rehab, would all be a bit different. Mentally I’m planning for it to go ahead.”

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam singles winner, returned from a seven-month injury layoff last month at a charity event organised by his brother Jamie.

“The issue for us is the travel, so we’ll probably be a bit apprehensive getting over there,” he added. “Hopefully the U.S. Open can go ahead ... but if not, I’m also OK with that.

“It’s not like I’m saying it must go ahead. So long as it’s safe for the players then we need to try to get back to competing.”

tags
top news
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
LIVE: Covid-19 tests now free of charge, says France’s Health Minister
LIVE: Covid-19 tests now free of charge, says France’s Health Minister
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In