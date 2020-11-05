Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19

other-sports

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:57 IST

Archer Himani Malik, who was part of an ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) revealed on Thursday but insisted that training will continue.

Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by SAI, all archers who are part of the national camp, underwent RT-PCR tests on arrival.

“Of the 23 campers who were tested, one Himani Malik tested positive for Covid-19 while the other 22 came negative,” the SAI said in a release.

Malik, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

"All precautions as established in the SAI SOPs are being followed to ensure that the camp can carry on in a safe and secure manner," the release added.

Last week, a support staff member of the Indian archery team had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the camp had been suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1.