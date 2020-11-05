e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19

Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19

Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by SAI, all archers who are part of the national camp, underwent RT-PCR tests on arrival.

other-sports Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

Archer Himani Malik, who was part of an ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) revealed on Thursday but insisted that training will continue.

Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by SAI, all archers who are part of the national camp, underwent RT-PCR tests on arrival.

“Of the 23 campers who were tested, one Himani Malik tested positive for Covid-19 while the other 22 came negative,” the SAI said in a release.

Malik, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Malik is currently asymptomatic and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.””All precautions as established in the SAI SOPs are being followed to ensure that the camp can carry on in a safe and secure manner,” the release added.

Last week, a support staff member of the Indian archery team had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the camp had been suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1.

tags
top news
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
MI vs DC Live: Ashwin jolts MI, removes de Kock in Qualifier 1
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
Farm law protests: Railways assured about removal of blockade along Punjab tracks
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
‘My last election, all’s well that ends well’: Nitish Kumar messages voters
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
Kejriwal reviews Covid situation in Delhi, decides to ban firecrackers
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
No relief for TV anchor Arnab Goswami, high court to hear plea tomorrow
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In