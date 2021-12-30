e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Asian Beach Games postponed again due to COVID-19

Asian Beach Games postponed again due to COVID-19

The Games were originally scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 but were pushed back to April 2-10, 2021 after China said the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

other-sports Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The 6th edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya have been postponed
The 6th edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya have been postponed (Twitter)
         

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, have been postponed for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Wednesday.

The Games were originally scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 but were pushed back to April 2-10, 2021 after China said the only international sports events allowed in the country this year would be trials for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“The OCA consulted all members of the Executive Board to seek their approval of the move to postpone, and it was met with unanimous agreement,” the continental governing body said in a statement.

“The decision aims at serving the common interests of all related National Olympic Committees and ensuring the safety and health of the athletes and all relevant participants.”

The OCA also said it was in discussions with organisers and stakeholders to reschedule the event.

tags
top news
Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted
DGCA modifies order to suspend international flights till Jan 31, cargo operations exempted
Goa: Prisoner escapes after accomplices attack police escort with pepper spray, fire shots in air
Goa: Prisoner escapes after accomplices attack police escort with pepper spray, fire shots in air
Kashmir shivers as temperature dips below zero degree in most of valley
Kashmir shivers as temperature dips below zero degree in most of valley
Robots dance in perfect sync to wish happy 2021 and it’s not an animation
Robots dance in perfect sync to wish happy 2021 and it’s not an animation
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In