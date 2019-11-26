e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Atanu Das wins men’s recurve bronze in Asian Archery C’ships

Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.

other-sports Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bangkok
Atanu Das during the men's recurve team finals during the 2019 World Archery Championships.
Atanu Das during the men's recurve team finals during the 2019 World Archery Championships.(Getty Images)
         

Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men’s recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.

He had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari on Monday.

The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Devendra Fadnavis must face trust vote by tomorrow, orders Supreme Court
Maharashtra Live| Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis after SC verdict
Maharashtra Live| Ajit Pawar meets Devendra Fadnavis after SC verdict
Supreme Court orders live telecast of Maharashtra floor test, secret ballot | 10 points
Supreme Court orders live telecast of Maharashtra floor test, secret ballot | 10 points
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago
Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago
Nokia 2.3 set to launch on Dec 5 alongside Nokia 8.2: Price, key specs leak
Nokia 2.3 set to launch on Dec 5 alongside Nokia 8.2: Price, key specs leak
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: Made in India iPhone presented to Union Minister RS Prasad
Watch: Made in India iPhone presented to Union Minister RS Prasad
trending topics
HTLS 2019SabarimalaMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukonePM Modi Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports