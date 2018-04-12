Babita Kumari settles for sliver 53kg wrestling class at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Babita Kumari lost to Canada’s Diana Weicker to settle for sliver medal in the women’s 53 kg freestyle division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday. (CWG live updates)

With just five wrestlers in the fray in the 53kg class, the competition followed a round-robin format (Nordic system) with each athlete taking on the other four opponents. Babita and Weicker reached the summit clash after winning three bouts each.

The Indian started off the aggressive in the final bout but it became clear that the Canadian had much more firepower in her technical arsenal. The first period ended with Babita trailing 0-1 after losing a point following the running down of a 30-second penalty clock for passivity.

In the second period, Babita went on the aggressive and tried for a double leg takedown which. But before the Indian could score, Weicker scored two points from a reversal. The scores read 3-2 in favour of the Canadian going into the final minute of the bout. Babita again went for an ankle tap but Weicker countered again, the reversal earning her two more points and the gold medal.

Earlier, Babita Kumari’s round-robin bouts started with a tough fight in the first round against Bose Samuel of Nigeria. Babita managed a takedown in the closely contested bout where the Nigerian used her power game to keep the Indian at bay, to win it 2-1.

In the second round, Babita steamrolled a hapless Deepika Dilhani of Sri Lanka, pinning her opponent down in the first period. She then outclassed Carissa Holland of Austrlia to book a virtual final bout against Diana Weicker.