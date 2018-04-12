2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Live updates

Indian wrestlers, with veteran Sushil Kumar in the lead, would be expected to dominate their rivals on Thursday. It will be the first day of competition for the wrestlers. Indian women’s hockey team takes on Australia in the semi-final, while shooters would hope to maintain their rich vein of form. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Day 9, here. (Full schedule of Indians in action on Thursday | Medal tally | Live streaming)

Apart from double Olympic medallist Sushil (men’s 74kg freestyle), Rahul Aware (Men’s 57 kg), Babita Kumari (women’s 53kg), Kiran (women’s 76kg) are also competing.

In shooting, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant are competing in the 50m rifle prone finals. Neeraj Kumar and Anish will be playing in the Qualification - Stage 1 of men’s 25m rapid fire pistol.

In athletics, Seema Punia and Navjeet Dhillon are competing in the women’s discus throw final while Nellickal V. Neena and Nayana James will aim for medal in women’s long jump.

Apart from them, top Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will play in the Round of 16 of individual competition. The Indian table tennis players will also compete in their Round of 16 individual matches.