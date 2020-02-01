e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Badminton World Federation postpones China Masters

Badminton World Federation postpones China Masters

Originally scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 1, the replacement dates for the Super 100 event were not announced but alternative options are being discussed with a new time slot for May.

other-sports Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative image.
Representative image.(Getty Images)
         

In the wake of growing concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and surrounding areas, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) on Saturday postponed the China Masters in Lingshui “until a later date”.

“BWF and CBA have considered all necessary health, safety and logistical risks and both parties believe it is sensible to postpone the tournament at this time. It may be noted that many players have already withdrawn from the tournament,” the BWF said in a statement.

Originally scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 1, the replacement dates for the Super 100 event were not announced but alternative options are being discussed with a new time slot for May. This means that shuttlers will have one less tournament to collect ranking points during the Olympic qualification period for which the cut off date is April 28.

This is the second tournament in less than two weeks whose ranking points will not be counted in the Olympic qualification cycle.

On January 21, the BWF had announced that ranking points from the Fajr Badminton International Challenge, scheduled from February 4-8 in Shiraz, Iran, will not be counted in the Race to Tokyo rankings after several governments issued advisories to not travel to Iran considering “safety concerns of their players and coaches”.

Points from the tournament will, however, still be counted towards the regular world rankings.

Meanwhile, Badminton Asia (BA) is reviewing its flagship event to be held in April—the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

tags
top news
‘Convicts of heinous crime trying patience of country’: Centre to Delhi HC
‘Convicts of heinous crime trying patience of country’: Centre to Delhi HC
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
LIVE| All tax exemptions will be removed gradually: Nirmala Sitharaman
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
China asks India to be rational, cooperate in tackling Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo, seeks Rs 25 lakh in compensation
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports