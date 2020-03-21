e-paper
Baichung Bhutia, Manika Batra among leading sports personalities to share PM Modi's janta curfew message

Several leading sports personalities including former India cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, former India footballer Baichung Bhutia and India’s table tennis sensation Manika Batra took to social media to spread PM Modi’s janta curfew message.

other-sports Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Baichung Bhutia and Manika Batra.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the globe, India prime minister urged people of the nation to observe ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm, in order to be a part of the fight against COVID-19 in the country. Now, several leading sports personalities including former India cricketer and current BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, former India footballer Baichung Bhutia and India’s table tennis sensation Manika Batra took to social media to spread PM Modi’s janta curfew message.

In a tweet, Gambhir said that the curfew is “care for you”. “I request the nation to give your support for the janta curfew appeal made by PM Modi,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. 

India table tennis player Manika Batra also posted a video of her training. In the caption she wrote: “While most of things are lockdown due to Covid-19, i am just trying to focus on my fitness in a locked and safe indoor arena to prepare for my mission Tokyo Olympics. I urge everyone to stay safely and take all precautions. Also lets participate in the Janta Curfew on 22 March.” 

Former India footballer Baichung Bhutia also shared a video in which he was seen standing next to a doctor and appealed the nation to follow the “self-imposed curfew” on Sunday.  

In the 30-minutes television address on Friday, which began at 8 pm, PM Modi started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars. “The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” he said.

He also urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies.

