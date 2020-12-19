e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Bajrang Punia makes a winning return

Bajrang Punia makes a winning return

In the eight-man challenge, Punia first got the better of Pat Lugo 6-1 before thrashing Anthony Ashnault 9-0 in the semi-final.

other-sports Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia(Getty Images)
         

Returning to action after almost 10 months, Bajrang Punia gave a dominating performance to win the Flo-Wrestling Challenge in Texas, Austin. Punia defeated two-time world medallist James Green of US 8-4 in the final and pocketed $25000 in prize money.

In the eight-man challenge, Punia first got the better of Pat Lugo 6-1 before thrashing Anthony Ashnault 9-0 in the semi-final.

“Glad with my performance & happy to start on a winning note after such a long break due to pandemic. Thank you all for the love, support & blessings,” tweeted Punia, the world championships bronze medallist.

Punia, who has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics, last competed at the Asian Wrestling Championships in February. He chose to skip the Individual World Cup in Serbia this month and train in the US at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan. He will continue with his preparations in the US.

tags
top news
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In