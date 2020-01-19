e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar claim gold medals in Rome Ranking Series

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar claim gold medals in Rome Ranking Series

The 25-year-old Bajrang staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 4-3 win against USA’s Jordan Michael Oliver in the summit showdown of the 65kg freestyle category.

other-sports Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rome
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia(Twitter)
         

India’s star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya kicked off the Olympic year in style, winning a gold medal each in their respective weight categories at the Rome Ranking Series here.

The 25-year-old Bajrang staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 4-3 win against USA’s Jordan Michael Oliver in the summit showdown of the 65kg freestyle category.

Ravi, who competed in the 61kg category instead of his regular 57kg, also bagged gold after getting the better of Kazakhstan’s Nurbolat Abdualiyev 12-2 in his final bout late on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old from Sonepat had made the final round after securing impressive wins over Moldova’s Alexaandru Chirtoaca and Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev.

Up against one of India’s biggest medal prospects in the Tokyo Olympics, Oliver conceded that it was not his night against Bajrang.

The American lauded the competitive spirit of Bajrang.

“Wasnt my night… but I got a lot of work to do to be where I want to be! Hats off to @BajrangPunia dude is heck of a competitor! Until next time my friend,” the American tweeted.

Bajrang had to sweat it out in the first round against Zain Allen Retherford of the USA before prevailing 5-4. In the quarterfinal, the ace Indian wrestler went past another American Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna 4-2, before getting the better of Vasyl Shuptar of Ukraine 6-4 in the semi-finals.

However, it was curtains for Jitender in the 74kg and world championship silver medallist Deepak Punia in the 86kg category.

Jitender won his first bout against Denys Pavlov of Ukraine 10-1 before going down in the quarterfinals against Turkey’s Soner Demirtas 4-0.

Jitender got a change to fight in the repechage after Demirtas entered the final, but the Indian wasted the opportunity, losing 2-9 to Daniyar Kaisanov of Kazakhstan.

In the 86kg category, Deepak crashed out in the opening round, losing 1-11 to Ethan Adrian Ramos of Puerto Rico.

tags
top news
Decoding six death warrants of 2019: How courts dealt with execution sentences
Decoding six death warrants of 2019: How courts dealt with execution sentences
Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests
Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests
Shirdi locals call for shutdown over Sai baba birthplace row, temple remains open
Shirdi locals call for shutdown over Sai baba birthplace row, temple remains open
27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune
27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
India start in U19 WC today: All you need to know about country’s future stars
India start in U19 WC today: All you need to know about country’s future stars
Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark
Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports