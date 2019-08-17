Barefoot MP sprinter who ‘ran 100m in 11 seconds’ gets support from Kiren Rijiju

other-sports

Acting on BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s request, the Union Sports Minister on Saturday assured support to Rameshwar Singh, an unknown man from Madhya Pradesh, whose video of him running 100 metres in 11 seconds has gone viral. On Friday, Chouhan took to Twitter to share a video of Rameshwar in which the Madhya Pradesh local is seen completing an 100m dash in 11 seconds barefoot.

“India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they’ll come out with flying colours to create history! Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!” Chouhan tweeted.

The veracity of the video though could not be established.

After seeing the video, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju asked the man to be brought to him so that he could get him enrolled in a coaching institute.

“Pls ask someone to bring him to me @ChouhanShivraj ji. I’ll arrange to put him at an athletic academy,” Rijiju tweeted.

Soon after, the sports ministry assured “all support to the 24-year-old”.

“Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured all support to 24-yr-old Rameshwar Singh. He has been called to #SAI Bhopal & will be joining the centre shortly. His training requirements will be assessed & given support to make a career in sport,” the Sports Authority of India tweeted.

