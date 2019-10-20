Belihu, Gemechu defend titles at Delhi Half Marathon

other-sports

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 08:52 IST

Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu retained their respective men’s and women’s titles at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Ethiopia’s Belihu clocked a provisional timing of 59.10 to defend his title at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, while Gemechu broke her event record with an impressive 66:00.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the race in the presence of International Event Ambassador Carmelita Jeter and others.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 08:52 IST