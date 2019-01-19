Boxer Vikas Krishan wins pro debut in style

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan was off to a winning start in the professional circuit, notching up a Technical Knockout against American Steven Andrade in New York.

Vikas, who has signed up with the legendary Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions, made his debut in what was to be a six-round super welterweight contest. The bout, however, lasted just two rounds on Friday night at the Stone Resort Casino in New York.

The fight was the under-card of Olympic silver-medallist Shakur Stevenson’s IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas featherweight title contest against Jessie Cris Rosales. Stevenson knocked out his opponent.

“Won my pro debut fight by TKO. Thank you all for your love and support,” Vikas tweeted after the bout.

Andrade came into the contest with an experience of six fights on the circuit with a 3-3 record. This was his fourth successive loss, the last being in November 2017.

The 26-year-old Vikas is one of India’s most decorated boxers and has won gold medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. He is also a world championships bronze-medallist and a multiple-time Asian championships medallist.

Vikas prepared for his pro debut under the aegis of Stevenson’s grandfather Wali Moses.

Vijender Singh, India’s first and only Olympic medallist in boxing, has also signed up with Top Rank Promotions after an undefeated professional run in England and India. His debut on the US soil is being planned for March later this year.

