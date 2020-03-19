e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Call off Tokyo Games: Pinsent to ‘tone deaf’ Olympic committee

Call off Tokyo Games: Pinsent to ‘tone deaf’ Olympic committee

Various athletes have been saying that IOC was risking their health by going ahead with the Tokyo Games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed close to 9,000 lives across the world.

other-sports Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Matthew Pinsent
File image of Matthew Pinsent (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent believes International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach is “tone deaf” in his response to the coronavirus pandemic. He further said that the Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, should be called off.

Various athletes have been saying that IOC was risking their health by going ahead with the Tokyo Games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed close to 9,000 lives across the world.

I’m sorry Mr Bach but this is tone deaf,” Pinsent tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the IOC President.

“The instinct to keep safe (not to mention obey government instructions to lock down) is not compatible with athlete training, travel and focus that a looming Olympics demands of athletes, spectators organizers etc. Keep them safe. Call it off,” the 49-year-old, who won gold at four consecutive Olympics from 1992 until 2004, added.

Bach gave an in-house interview on Wednesday after speaking to over 200 athletes about the impact of the outbreak on Tokyo 2020. He described the talks as “constructive” and insisted the IOC was being “very realistic” in its analysis of the situation.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee is committed to host the Games as scheduled, which they believe will bring hope to people in difficult times, Bach said.

The IOC has claimed there is no need for “any drastic decisions at this stage” regarding this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite growing concern over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

aak/rs/

top news
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Japan’s anti-flu agent Favipiravir effective on Covid-19 patients: China
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports