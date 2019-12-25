e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Other Sports / CGF may okay India plan to hold CWG shooting

CGF may okay India plan to hold CWG shooting

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has agreed to consider a joint proposal by India and world shooting body, ISSF, to stage the competition in India and add the medals to the Games tally.

other-sports Updated: Dec 25, 2019 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elavenil Valarivan (C), Bronz medalist Manini Kaushik (R) and silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh (L) pose.
Elavenil Valarivan (C), Bronz medalist Manini Kaushik (R) and silver medalist Mehuli Ghosh (L) pose.(PTI)
         

Shooting, left out of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games despite leading contenders India’s protests and boycott threat, is likely to still be part of the programme. Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has agreed to consider a joint proposal by India and world shooting body, ISSF, to stage the competition in India and add the medals to the Games tally.

The CGF has asked the Indian shooting federation to make a formal submission by early next month, to be taken up by the its sports committee first and then its Board for approval. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has offered to foot the bill for the event.

The 2022 Games organisers had dropped shooting—an optional sport for the hosts—from the programme, and their choices—basketball, judo, gymnastics, table tennis and wrestling are the optional sports besides 16 core events—were confirmed by CGF in January, 2018. CGF CEO, David Grevemberg, had explained then: “Our shared ambition is to broaden the pipeline of Commonwealth cities and nations wishing to realise the benefits of a Games—and to do that we must give our hosts the scope to propose and deliver their Games.”

The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) boycott threat was followed by a visit by CGF president Louise Martin to India last month. She met top officials of IOA and NRAI. NRAI president Raninder Singh met ISSF president Vladimir Lisin and CGF officials in Munich on December 5 where the joint proposal from NRAI-ISSF to host shooting thousands of kilometres from the Games city was discussed. Raninder, also an ISSF vice-president who has been involved in the negotiations, is confident the proposal will be cleared by CGF.

“We are currently preparing the proposal to forward to CGF for examination on merits. Therefore, while we are supremely optimistic at this proposal’s fate, it is to be clearly understood that this proposal is yet to be examined upon its merits by CGF and assessed on various facets to its satisfaction, before they can and shall arrive at any decision on it,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Louise Martin, in a letter to IOA president, Narinder Batra, on Tuesday acknowledged receipt of the proposal by NRAI and shooting’s world body to hold ‘Commonwealth shooting event’ and asked for the final proposal to be made involving the Indian government and NRAI. The proposal to hold the event, ahead of the main Games, will be discussed at the IOA AGM on December 30, Batra said. IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta told HT the proposal has been made keeping in mind “the medals are counted in the 2022 Games tally.”

In a letter to Batra on Tuesday, Raninder said the offer is made on the assumption that “...medals awarded at this proposed event being accorded equal protocol as any medals won by a competing nation at the main event conducted later in the Birmingham CWG. In essence these medals would be treated in nature as an opening balance for each competing nation to build upon by competing in those other events in Birmingham,” he added.

Singh requested Batra “to permit, assist and support the NRAI seeking administrative approval from the Government of India at the earliest possible opportunity.” He said the event will be held from March 14, 2022, coinciding with the Commonwealth Day. The venue is yet to be finalised. The CWG will be held from July 27-August 7.

The cost of the event will be borne by NRAI, Singh’s letter to Batra says. “... The NRAI is willing to provide eligible athletes and their accompanying coaches/staff for this event, exclusively at its own expense; Airfare to & from the venue, Quality Hotel Lodgings, Meals, All Local Transportation, Adequate Free Training.

“The organising committee of the Birmingham Games shall in no direct or indirect manner be responsible for the conduct or financing of this proposed event and the vice-verse would be applicable in equal measure,” said Raninder.

tags
top news
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
Will challenge the challenge: PM Modi in UP after CAA stir
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports