e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / China will enter Olympic qualifier: Asia chief

China will enter Olympic qualifier: Asia chief

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body, said on Wednesday that China will compete in next month’s Asian Olympic qualifier.

other-sports Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Olympic flag (L) and the logo of the Tokyo 2020.
The Olympic flag (L) and the logo of the Tokyo 2020.(AFP/Getty Images)
         

The novel coronavirus epidemic in China led to the country’s 40-member contingent not participating in the Asian Wrestling Championships underway at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex here. Severe travel restrictions led to Chinese wrestlers missing the chance to compete in the six-day continental tournament.

However, United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body, said on Wednesday that China will compete in next month’s Asian Olympic qualifier. “The Asian qualifier scheduled at Xian in the last week of March has been shifted from China, but there is no way it will be postponed. The new venue has been decided and it will be announced this weekend,” Daulet Turlykhanov, UWW bureau member, said.

“China is facing a health crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they will have to compete in next month’s Asian Olympic qualifier to win berths for the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.

The Kazakhstan president of the Asian Wrestling Council said: “There is no system where non-participating nations will be awarded points. There is an Olympic qualification process in place and the best from the continent will go,” Turlykhanov said at the Asian meet.

tags
top news
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports